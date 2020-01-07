[2020-2024] In the strategy analysis, Dual Interface IC Card report gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new competitors or exists competitors in the Dual Interface IC Card industry. The key countries of Dual Interface IC Card in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Report Name: -“Global Dual Interface IC Card Market Growth 2020-2024”.

According to recent analysis, A GlobalDual Interface IC Card marketreport provides in-depth unique Insights with Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Growth, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors, Traders, Customers, Investors and Major Types as well as Applications and Forecast Period (2020 2024).The report covers an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis, revenue, sales and tactical decision-making.

Dual Interface IC Card Market Overview:-

The Dual Interface IC Card is a type of smart card with an embedded contactless chip. The card number and user’s identifying information are still contained on the face of the card, and an EMV chip (Europay, MasterCard, and Visa chip) may be used to provide added security in credit and debit card transactions. Having both a contactless chip and a magnetic strip (or chip-and-PIN) allows the cardholder to conduct transactions on a wider variety of machines.



The growth of the Dual Interface IC Card technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing adoption of IC card in the financial Institutions, government and transportation industry. However, factors such as high investment, Card authentication, and technology are hindering the growth of this market. , There are a lot of manufacturers in this industry. The sales revenue share of Gemalto is about 22.36% in 2016, which is the No.1 of the global Dual Interface IC Card industry.



At present, in developed countries, the Dual Interface IC Card industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world's largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, and leading technical level. Dual Interface IC Card is a technology-intensive industry. Most of products are purchased through the bidding,which need high request to the provides,include the technology,cost,service and so on.With the development in production and technology, Chinese communications operators gradually shift to the domestic manufacturers. Many providers had a rapid growth through the bidding,like Wuhan Tianyu, Eastcompeace.which is the leader in the Dual Interface IC Card industry in China. It is important for European and North American manufactures to monitor the Asian Market closely and follow any new technologies they may develop or else they may find themselves not able to produce at the speed and with the quality needed.



China’s Dual Interface IC Card industry is still in the development stage. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Dual Interface IC Card product.. With the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have announced all banking cards in China would migrate to Smart Cards, the demand for Smart Cards have a rapid development in recent two years. At present, there is still a wide gap in the market size, the capital, marketing, product development or technical studies between China domestic enterprises and foreign enterprises, especially in some high-end technology field.



In the coming years, Dual Interface IC Card market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although Dual Interface IC Card brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.



According to this study, over the next five years the Dual Interface IC Card market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2020. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dual Interface IC Card business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dual Interface IC Card market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Dual Interface IC Cardmarket Top Key Players:

Gemalto

Oberthur Technologies

Giesecke and Devrient

Goldpac

Eastcompeace

CPI Card Group

Hengbao

VALID

Wuhan Tianyu

Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd

Datang

Kona I

Dual Interface IC CardProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

By the product type, the Dual Interface IC Card marketis primarily split into:

Standard-Type

Irregular-Type

By the end users/application, Dual Interface IC Card marketreport coversthe following segments:

Finance

Government and Public Utilities

Transportation

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dual Interface IC Card consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dual Interface IC Card market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Dual Interface IC Card manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dual Interface IC Card submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dual Interface IC Card Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Dual Interface IC Card Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Dual Interface IC Card Segment by Type

2.3 Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Dual Interface IC Card Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2020)

2.3.2 Global Dual Interface IC Card Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2020)

2.3.3 Global Dual Interface IC Card Sale Price by Type (2014-2020)

2.4 Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Application

2.4.1 Global Dual Interface IC Card Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

2.4.2 Global Dual Interface IC Card Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

2.4.3 Global Dual Interface IC Card Sale Price by Application (2014-2020)

3 Global Dual Interface IC Card by Players

3.1 Global Dual Interface IC Card Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Dual Interface IC Card Sales by Players (2017-2020)

3.1.2 Global Dual Interface IC Card Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2020)

3.2 Global Dual Interface IC Card Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Dual Interface IC Card Revenue by Players (2017-2020)

3.2.2 Global Dual Interface IC Card Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2020)

3.3 Global Dual Interface IC Card Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Dual Interface IC Card Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Dual Interface IC Card Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

4 Dual Interface IC Card by Regions

4.1 Dual Interface IC Card by Regions

4.1.1 Global Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Dual Interface IC Card Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Dual Interface IC Card Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Dual Interface IC Card Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Dual Interface IC Card Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Dual Interface IC Card Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Countries (2014-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Dual Interface IC Card Value by Countries (2014-2020)

5.2 Americas Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Countries (2014-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Dual Interface IC Card Value by Countries (2014-2020)

6.2 APAC Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dual Interface IC Card by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Countries (2014-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Dual Interface IC Card Value by Countries (2014-2020)

7.2 Europe Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

8 Middle East and Africa

8.1 Middle East and Africa Dual Interface IC Card by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Countries (2014-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dual Interface IC Card Value by Countries (2014-2020)

8.2 Middle East and Africa Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East and Africa Dual Interface IC Card Consumption by Application

Continued...

In the end, Dual Interface IC Card market report undertakes the new project,key development areas, business overview, product specification, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, return analysis, and development trends.The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.

