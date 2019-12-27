Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Vaginal Ring Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Vaginal Ring Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Bayer AG (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (United States), Ansell (Australia), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Actavis (United States), Allergan plc (Ireland), HRA Pharma SA (France), Eurogine (Spain), Yantai JiShengYaoXie (China), TianYi (China), Merck & Co., Inc (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States) and QPharma AB (Sweden ).

Vaginal rings or V-ring (polymeric drug) are the devices which are placed inside the vagina and provide continuous doses of estrogen and progestogen into the bloodstream to prevent pregnancy. V rings also have non-contraceptive applications such as symptomatic relief during menopause and management of hormonal imbalance in individuals with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a health problem that affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age. Further, the rising prevalence of disease related to women's health and increasing initiatives of the government to support women's health is driving the vaginal ring market.



Market Drivers

Growing Importance of Family Planning

Rising Prevalence of Disease Related to Women's Health

Increasing Progressive Outlook on Premarital Sex

Market Trend

Increasing Awareness among Women Regarding use of Contraceptives Leading to Increase in End-users

Growing Healthcare Industry and Increasing Population of Geriatric Women Population

Restraints

Probability of Developing Breast Cancer by the use of Vaginal Ring among Women

Opportunities

Increasing Investment by the Government to Enhance Healthcare Facilities

Challenges

Adverse Reaction of Vaginal Rings among Some Female Population



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



To comprehend Global Vaginal Ring market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Vaginal Ring market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Global Vaginal Ring Product Types In-Depth: Estring, Femring, NuvaRing



Global Vaginal Ring Major Applications/End users: Contraception, Menopause Vasomotor Symptoms, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOs), Others



Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Clinics, Others

Age Group: Age 20-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Vaginal Ring Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Vaginal Ring market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Vaginal Ring Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Vaginal Ring

Chapter 4: Presenting the Vaginal Ring Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Vaginal Ring market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Vaginal Ring Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



