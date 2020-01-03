The Dental Zirconia Block Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Zirconia blocks and discs are used by dental laboratories to mill zirconia copings, frameworks or full contour zirconia crowns and bridges. These blocks are formed under pressure from zirconium oxide powder stabilized with yttria, plus additional additives for bonding and translucency. This amazingly strong and biocompatible space-age material has been in use for nearly two dozen years in some of the industrial and medical applications (ie. Hundreds of thousands of hip joints replacements).



Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Saint-Gobain

Tosoh

Solvay

Innovnano

MEL Chemicals

KCM Corporation

Showa Denko

Orient Zirconic

Kingan

Sinocera

Jingrui

Huawang

Lida

Low Translucency Zirconia Block

Medium Translucency Zirconia Block

High Translucency Zirconia Block

Inlays and Onlays

Dental Crowns

Dental Bridges

Dentures

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dental Zirconia Block market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Dental Zirconia Block market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dental Zirconia Block manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Dental Zirconia Block with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Dental Zirconia Block submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

