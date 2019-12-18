The Global Web Application Firewall Market is expected to reach USD 9.04 billion by 2025 from USD 2.39 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

A web application firewall (WAF) protects web applications from a variety of application layer attacks such as cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection, and cookie poisoning, among others. Web application firewall (WAF) is a firewall that monitors, filters and blocks data packets as they travel to and from a website or web application. A WAF can be network-based, host-based or cloud-based and is often deployed through a reverse proxy and placed in front of one or more websites or applications. Web Application Firewall helps protect web applications by filtering and monitoring HTTP traffic between a web application and the Internet.

TheGlobal Web Application Firewall Marketis expected to reachUSD 9.04 billion by 2025from USD 2.39 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at aCAGR of 18.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.The renowned players in global web application firewall market are Sophos Ltd., Ergon Informatik AG, Fortinet, Inc., Penta Security Systems Inc., Imperva , Akamai Technologies , Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc. , Rohde and Schwarz Cybersecurity , Radware, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Positive Technologies, Oracle, NSFOCUS, Qualys, Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Sucuri Inc., Indusface., Amazon Web Services, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Cimcor, Inc., Delta Risk, Idealstor, Intersec Worldwide, and many more.

This Web Application Firewall report explains market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements in the market. The report makes available an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis. This report is the best overview about global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis, size, share, growth, segment, trends and forecast. The report also includes estimations of all the market drivers and market restraints which are mainly obtained from SWOT analysis while also providing the CAGR projections for the historic year 2016, base year 2017 and forecast period of 2019-2026.

Browse 60 market data Tables and 220 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Web Application Firewall Market” Buy [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-web-application-firewall-market

Competitive Analysis:Global Web Application Firewall Market

The global web application firewall market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of web application firewall market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2006, Akamai Technologies launched the web 2.0 technologies to enhance the dynamic site solutions and application related to online architecture, AJAX and Macromedia Flash.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand in e-commerce and retail sectors.

Growing demand in virtual cloud resources to physical one and control the flow of data.

It is applicable in IoT (Internet of things).

Rising for building networks infrastructure in firewall solutions.

Distortion due to high cost of applications.

Click To Get SAMPLE Copy @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-web-application-firewall-market

Market Segmentation:Global Web Application Firewall Market

By Solution (Hardware Appliances, Virtual Appliances, Cloud-Based),

Service (Professional And Managed),

Organization Size (SMES And Large Enterprises),

End User Industry (Aerospace And Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities)

Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Research Methodology: Global Web Application Firewall Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Production Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7: Major Source Analysis

Chapter 8: Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 10: Global and Regional Market Forecast

Chapter 11: Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter 13: Conclusions

Chapter 14: Appendix

Get TOC For Full Analysis Of Report:https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-web-application-firewall-market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:[email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Web Application Firewall Market Strategic Growth By Leading Key Players Penta Security Systems Inc., Imperva , Akamai Technologies , Barracuda Networks, Inc.,