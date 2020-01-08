Nuclear Decommissioning Market research report (2020) studies latest Nuclear Decommissioning business aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and Nuclear Decommissioning business scenario during 2023

Global "Nuclear Decommissioning Market"2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Nuclear Decommissioning market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Get a sample copy of the report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12344059

TopManufacturersListed inthe Nuclear Decommissioning Market Report are:

Babcock International Group PLC

WS Atkins plc

James Fisher and Sons PLC

AECOM

Areva SA (now Orano)

NorthStar Group Services

Inc

Bechtel Group

Inc

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

Studsvik AB

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Several stringent regulations were introduced, as a result of decommissioning of several low-performance nuclear reactors. After the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident, governments, across the globe, started reviewing their nuclear power plant status, and they have also reduced the time span for regular reactor inspections. Globally, around 76 nuclear reactors are expected to retire between 2015 and 2019, followed by 183 units in the 2020s and 127 units in the 2030s.

As of September 2019, over 110 commercial power reactors, 48 prototype reactors, over 250 research reactors, and numerous fuel cycle facilities have been taken out of operation, and the number is expected to increase further during the forecast period, 2018 - 2023.

Europe Expected to be one of the Leading Players in Nuclear Decommissioning

Several countries in the European Union (EU) are actively considering retracting nuclear power, due to the benefits of integrating renewable energy generators. After the Fukushima incident, countries, such as Germany and France, have taken drastic measures to phase-out their nuclear power programs. As of 2019, nuclear energy accounted for approximately 75% of the power generation in France. According to World Nuclear Association, about 17% of France's electricity is from recycled nuclear fuel. On the flip side, the nuclear power plants in France, which were initially built for 40 years of lifespan, are aging. France plans to close up to 17 nuclear reactors by 2025, which is in line with the nation’s aim to reduce the dependency on nuclear power by 50%. This is expected to increase the demand for nuclear-decommissioning services in France significantly. Similar growing focus on the usage of renewables and planned phase-out of nuclear energy, by various countries in the European Union, is expected to drive the nuclear decommissioning market in the European region, during the forecast period.

Increasing Decommissioning of Nuclear Power Plants Witnessed in the United States

The United States has 99 nuclear reactors, more than any other country, with 102 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity, which can power about 70 million homes. However, nuclear energy development in the United States has become almost entirely dormant in the past decade, due to the high upfront costs, at least partly created by stringent regulations and licensing requirements as well as competition from other energy sources. The US government is increasingly shifting away from nuclear energy and focusing on other alternative energy sources, primarily natural gas for their power generation needs. As of 2019, a total of 10 commercial nuclear reactors were successfully decommissioned in the United States, and another 20 reactors are currently in different stages of the decommissioning process, which is expected to increase the demand for nuclear-decommissioning services in the country significantly.

South Korea - New Market of Opportunity

South Korea began its nuclear decommissioning program in 2019. Decommissioning of country’s oldest reactor is undergoing a lengthy and costly process of being dismantled. It has only 17 technologies for nuclear decommissioning, and has not acquired 21 technologies related to decommissioning preparation, dismantling, decontamination, waste disposal, and environmental recovery. The country is looking to ramp up its efforts to develop technologies associated with decommissioning. South Korea is one of the new markets for nuclear decommissioning, and this creates an opportunity for foreign players to provide the necessary expertise the country needs, to phase out its nuclear energy associations.

Key Developments in the Market

January 2018: GNS-Westinghouse consortium won German Nuclear decommissioning contract.

January 2018: Tepco completed interior survey of damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan.

January 2018: Toshiba agreed to the sale of its Westinghouse claims.

November 2019: ROSATOM and Brazilian state-owned companies signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the nuclear energy sector.

Enquire beforePurchasingthis report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12344059

Reasons to Purchase the Nuclear Decommissioning Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Buy this report (Price4250USD for single user license) at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12344059

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Until 2023

3.3 Recent Trends and Developments

3.4 Government Rules and Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Analysis, by Reactor Type (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

6.1 Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

6.2 Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

6.3 Others

7. Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Analysis, by Geography (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

7.1 North America

7.1.1 United States

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Rest of North America

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 United Kingdom

7.2.4 Sweden

7.2.5 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 South Korea

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Japan

7.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4 South America

7.4.1 Brazil

7.4.2 Rest of South America

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.5.1 Iran

7.5.2 Saudi Arabia

7.5.3 South Africa

7.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

8. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Business Segmentation, Financial Analysis**, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

8.1 Babcock International Group PLC

8.2 WS Atkins PLC

8.3 James Fisher and Sons PLC

8.4 AECOM

8.5 Areva SA (now Orano)

8.6 NorthStar Group Services Inc.

8.7 Bechtel Group Inc.

8.8 Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

8.9 Studsvik AB

8.10 GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

(*List of companies is not exhaustive. Please let us know if you are interested in any company profile)

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

10. Appendix

10.1 Disclaimer

(**Subject to availability on public domain)

About us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807/UK +44 203 239 8187

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Share, Size 2020-2023| Scenario by Key Companies, Future Trend, Pipeline Projects, Product, Application, Growth and Regional Forecasts