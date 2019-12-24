The Global monorail report endows with current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025 and hence proves to be a valuable source of information. The data and information included in this Global monorail market report helps Automotive industry take sound decisions and plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully.

Global monorail market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.38 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 2.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for cost effective public transport system is the major factor for the growth of this market.



Market Definition: Global Monorail Market



Monorail is railway systems which consist of single rail which are usually made of concrete and metals. These monorails have wheels under the train which were usually in contact with the track. They are used in applications like airport transportation, medium metros etc. They are usually of two types straddle monorail and suspended monorail. These monorails are usually run on the elevated tracks. These monorails usually have four to eight cars. Increasing urbanization in the developing country is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.



Market Drivers:



Rising urbanization and industrialization is the major factor driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development in monorail is driving the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence for cost- effective public transport system is driving the market.

Market Restraints:



Presence of alternatives modes is restraining the market growth

Limited number of manufacturer is another factor restraining market growth

Segmentation: Global Monorail Market



By Type



Straddle Monorail

Suspended Monorail

By Propulsion



Electric Monorail Systems

Maglev Monorail Systems

By Size



Large Size Segment

Medium Size Segment

Compact Size Segment

By Grade of Automation



GoA0

GoA1

GoA2

GoA3

GoA4

By Autonomy



Manual

Semi- autonomous

Completely- autonomous

By Geography



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:



In October 2016, BYD announced the launch of their electric monorail system- Skyrail which has rechargeable batteries. The main aim of the launch is to expand public transportation so that it can become the core business sector after IT, automobiles and new energy. This new skyRail has the capacity to carry 10000 to 30000 passengers in an hour.

In August 2016, TC/American Crane Company announced that they have acquired TC/American Monorail Systems, Inc. This acquisition will help the company to expand their business and provide better services to the customers.

Competitive Analysis: Global Monorail Market



Global monorail market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of monorail market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.



Key Market Competitors: Global Monorail Market



Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global monorail market are Scomi Group Bhd, Siemens, Bombardier, Hitachi, Ltd., CSR Corporation Limited, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Einar Svensson, The Urbanaut Company, Inc., Aerobus International, Inc., Intamin Amusement Rides Int, Thales Group, Alstom, Hitachi Rail STS, Ltd., EC21 Inc.



