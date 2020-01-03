Tung Oil industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global Tung Oil Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “Tung Oil Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Tung Oil industry. Research report categorizes the global Tung Oil market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the Tung Oil market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the Tung Oil market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Pure Tung Oil is a finishing product that provides a tough, flexible and highly water-resistant coating. It is classed as a drying oil along with linseed, poppy seed, safflower seed, walnut, soybean, oiticica and a few other oils. Although it is relatively new to the Western world, tung oil has been known for centuries to the Chinese, and until this century, China was the main source for the oil. It comes from the seed of the tung trees, Aleurites fordii and Aleurites montana, deciduous trees that are very susceptible to frost damage. This vulnerability has restricted the cultivation of the tung trees to China and South America.Currently, Oleaginosa RAATZ, Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals and Xunyang Mingwen Oil are the leaders of tung oil industry.Oleaginosa RAATZis a global leader. In 2017, the production of Oleaginosa RAATZ was 44489 ton, and the company held a production share of 50.6%. In Europe and the United States, Oleaginosa RAATZ and Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals are the market leader.Downstream customers such as Liberon, AkzoNobel, and American Wood Oil use products from both companies.Tung oil is mainly used for wood finishing, electronic and pesticide. In 2017, wood finishing application held 91% of the consumption market share. Tung oil seeps into the grain of the wood, giving it a perpetual wet look that highly accentualizes the grain of the wood, commonly referred to as "making the grain pop". Because of this, the color of the wood is slightly darkened, giving the wood a rich, warm color that is very pleasing.

In the past few years, the production of Chinese tung oil is declining. QYR interviewed the chairman and manager of the major manufacturers. In addition, QYR also interviewed local growers. QYR believes that the industry is not an exciting industry. From 2009 to 2017, China's tung oil production is declining due to the reduction in planting area. For manufacturers, they have spent a lot of time and money for buying raw materials, but the profits are indeed meagre. At the same time, this product is not indispensable for wood finishing protection industry. As growers, they can't get more profits than other jobs .Growers are reluctant to plant tung trees, which makes Chinese tung oil continue to decline. The only benefit is to reduce a large number of competitors.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tung Oil market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 320 million by 2024, from US$ 270 million in 2019.

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Tung Oil consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Tung Oil market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Tung Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tung Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tung Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Tung Oil marketis primarily split into:

Raw Tung Oil

Boiled Tung Oil

By the end users/application, Tung Oil marketreport coversthe following segments:

Wood Finishing

Electronic

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

