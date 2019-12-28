A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Target Drone Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Target Drone market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Target Drone competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are The Boeing Company (United States), Airbus Group (Netherlands), Air Affairs Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), QinetiQ Group plc (United Kingdom), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Tasuma(United Kingdom), Griffon Aerospace (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (United States), Meggit PLC (United Kingdom), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Saab AB (Sweden), ASV Global (United Kingdom), Equipaer Industria Aeronautica (Brazil) and AeroTargets International, LLC (United States)

Target drones are basically unmanned vehicles, which are generally controlled by remote in order to reach their target. It is intended as a system with a ground to air defence role and for training purposes. The technology has aided to the manufacturing of target drones getting more efficient. They are high performance unmanned aerial vehicles and hence are being applied for advanced applications such as data sensing. Target Drones market is expected to offer a huge opportunity with rising need to target drones for homeland security applications.

Market Dynamics:



Competitive Landscape:



Market Drivers

Higher Safety and Efficiency of Target Drone

Advantage of Target Drone Over Manned Target Vehicles

Market Trend

Lighter Weight And Compact Target Drones

Restraints

Malfunction Incidents Due To Drone Failure

High Cost Associated With Target Drone

Opportunities

Rising Adoption Of Target Drones By The Defense Forces

Increasing Defense Budget Of All Countries Across The Globe and Need For Target Drone For Homeland Security Application

Challenges

Sustainable Power Sources For Improved Endurance of Drones



Application (Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Engine Type (Internal Combustion Engines, Jet Engines, Others), Fit (Line Fit, Customized Fit), Target Type (Defense, Free Flying, Full Scaled, Sub-scaled, Towing, Sporting), Platform Type (Ground Targets, Aerial Targets, Underwater Targets, Sea Surface Target)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

