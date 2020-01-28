The Global Courier Services market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Courier Services market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

A courier service is a service that allows someone to send a parcel or consignment from one location to another. They can be booked and paid for online. Senders have the option to have their parcels collected by a courier or drop their parcel off at a nearby location to be picked up later by the courier.

The North America ranks highest in courier service revenue at $101.87 billion, generating 34% of the total revenue in global. China ($77.53 billion) and Japan ($23.45 billion) follow in second and third place. The average shipping price of a parcel is $8.95 in the US, compared to $1.83 in China and $2.64 in Japan.

In 2019, the global Courier Services market size was US$ 341320 million and it is expected to reach US$ 533000 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Courier Services market is segmented into Courier, Express, Parcel, etc.

Segment by Application, the Courier Services market is segmented into B2B, B2C, C2C, etc.

The key regions covered in the Courier Services market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors include UPS, FedEx, Royal Mail, DHL, China Post, Japan Post Group, SF Express, BancoPosta, YTO Expess, ZTO Express, STO Express, Yunda Express, Aramex, etc.

UPS

FedEx

Royal Mail

DHL

China Post

Japan Post Group

SF Express

BancoPosta

YTO Expess

ZTO Express

STO Express

Yunda Express

Aramex

Courier

Express

Parcel

B2B

B2C

C2C

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

