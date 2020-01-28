January 28, 2020 - Atlanta, GA - Today, financial investment firms Avalon Financial and Active Wealth announce their official merger. Taking the Active Wealth moniker, Founder and President of Avalon Financial, Brandy Seats, will now serve as Senior Vice President, reporting to Ford Stokes, Founder and President of Active Wealth.

Serving clients in the Atlanta and North Atlanta region, Seats will help grow Active Wealth’s retirement planning division and provide a wider range of financial investment services for the firm’s clientele.

“We are proud to welcome Brandy Seats to the Active Wealth family,” said Mr. Stokes. “Her success as a retirement planning advisor and specialization in both life insurance case design and indexed universal life will be a valued asset to our firm.”

“I am excited to join forces with Active Wealth and continue to provide clients with the best service available,” said Ms. Seats. “Together, we will work hard to protect and grow our clients’ wealth.”

Active Wealth offices are located in Atlanta, Cartersville, and Kennesaw, Georgia.

For more information, visit www.activewealth.com.

