Curcumin is a bright yellow chemical produced by some plants. It is the principal curcuminoid of turmeric (Curcuma longa), a member of the ginger family, Zingiberaceae. Organic Curcumin is sold as an herbal supplement, cosmetics ingredient, food flavoring, and food coloring.

The most common applications are as an ingredient in dietary supplement, in cosmetics, and as flavoring for foods, such as turmeric-flavored beverages in the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia. As a food additive for gold-orange coloring in turmeric and prepared foods, its E number is E100. Annual sales of curcumin have increased since 2012. The largest market is in North America, where sales exceeded US$20 million in 2014.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Arjuna Natural Extracts, Helmigs Prima Sejahtera, Biomax Life Sciences, Curcumex, Yangling Cuijian Bioengineering Technology, Synthite Industries, Herboveda

It also provides Organic Curcumin breakdown data by Form like Powder, Oil, Capsules, Tablets, Creams also by Product like Red Clover Extract, Licorice Extract, Reishi Extract and by Distribution Channel, Store Based, Non-Store Based. Based on applications such as Food, Healthcare, Personal Care.

