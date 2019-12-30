NEWS »»»
Key Segments Covered in Zein Protein Market Report Application are Food & Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Coating Agents and Others
The Global Zein Protein Market is likely to expand in the coming years, due to the increasing demand for plant based protein alternatives. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Zein Protein Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Source Type (Conventional, Organic), Application (Food and Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Coating Agents) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market is likely to expand in the coming years due to growing health awareness among people around the world and a subsequent demand for healthier plant based foods. In the report, Fortune Business Insights profiles various companies operating in the global zein protein market.
The report also includes segmentation of the market based on factors such as product type, application, and geographical demographics.
List of prominent companies that are operating in the global Zein Protein Market are:
The global zein protein market is likely to increase in the coming years, due to applications of zein protein in the food and beverage industry. Zein is a type of prolamine protein is a water soluble and edible form of protein that is used in numerous applications in the food and beverage industry. Recent advancement made in use of zein proteins as gluten-free alternatives has been a boon for the global zein protein market and the ease of zein-protein extraction is likely to induce growth of the overall market in the coming years.
Scientists Discover Zein-Based Gluten Free Alternative
In 2016, a group of scientists in Italy came up with a dough using the zein protein. The zein-based dough is derived from corn. The dough is said to be gluten-free and is suitable for people with health problems such as coeliac. Additionally, use of zein proteins can be used to overcome the problems associated with gluten intake such as diarrhoea and bloating. Zein has the property to restore the elasticity within the dough and is likely to restore the flavor of conventional dough.
The advantage of zein protein over other gluten free alternatives is the ability to restore elasticity and flavour, along with high fibre content. This discovery has encouraged zein-protein manufacturers from around the world. The use of zein proteins can have a massive impact on the global zein proteins market and is likely to favor growth of the market in the forthcoming years.
Major Segmentation
By Source
By Application
By Geography
Thew Arnott Launches Food Glaze Derived from Zein
In 2016, the UK based ‘Thew Arnott’ announced a new food glaze which is derived from the zein protein. The newly introduced zein-based food coating is said to be produced from corn extracts. The use of zein means that the conventionally used food glazes, which were derived from chemicals can now be avoided.
Furthermore, health benefits of zein such as enhancing digestive process are an added advantage. The use of zein-protein has been widely accepted by analysts as well as end users. Thew Arnott’s newest product has a positive impact on the global zein proteins market and is likely to favor the market in the coming years.
