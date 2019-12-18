Top Players in Talent Management Software Market are Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Halogen Software, Inc., HireIQ, IBM Corporation, SumTotal, Oracle Corporation, PeopleFluent, Saba Software, Inc, SAP SE, Paylocity, Talentguard, and ELMO Cloud HR & Payroll

The global talent management software (TMS) market is likely to expand in the coming years due to recent technological advancements such as the advent of AI-integrated and real-time software. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Talent Management Software Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Service and Solutions), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-based), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and others) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” the market will derive growth from increasing number of workplace and institutional systems across the world.

Exceptional properties possessed by talent management software have led to a rising uptake across diverse industry domains. Talent management software is used to identify, retain, and develop talent according to the needs of the company. Additionally, the talent management software is used to keep track of the performances of the employee and other personnel in an efficient manner.

Fortune Business Insights states that increasing industrialization and growth of the IT sector can be attributed to the recent surge in the global talent management software market value. Recent advancements such as automated software based on data analytics and machine learning algorithm are key factors that have contributed to the growth of the global talent management software market in recent years.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the market include Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Halogen Software, Inc., HireIQ, IBM Corporation, SumTotal, Oracle Corporation, PeopleFluent, Saba Software, Inc, SAP SE, Paylocity, Talentguard, and ELMO Cloud HR and Payroll.

“Increasing Company Mergers to Help Market Gain Momentum”

Increasing mergers and acquisitions have contributed to a significant rise in the global talent management software market value in recent years. The report signifies several factors that have accounted for the growth of the market. Besides growth drivers, the report includes a few of the factors that have restrained the growth of the market. Leading companies are collaborating to produce resources that would suffice end-user needs and ensure that the company would benefit their own business, which will subsequently lead to an increase in talent management software market revenue.

In 2017, Saba Software completed the acquisition of halogen Software with the aim of enhancing its talent management solutions. Saba Software is a leading talent management service provider and the acquisition of Halogen will help add cloud-based services to its portfolio. Fortune Business Insights predicts that this acquisition will have a positive impact on the global talent management software market in the coming years.

“Incorporation of Cloud Computation to Fuel Demand for TMS”

Talent management software vendors have been encouraged by the rising uptake of cloud services in recent years. The use of cloud services enables the functioning of the talent management software without the need for any physical hard drive or memory. The elimination of separate physical memory units is a major factor that has led to a rise in demand for talent management software across the world.

As customers are demanding enhanced talent management software features, the integration of the cloud will certainly lead to a rising uptake. The aforementioned factors will aid the business expansion of talent management software market companies across the world. Fortune Business Insights has identified cloud computing as the key factor that will enable market growth in the coming years.

