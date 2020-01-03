Latin America antivirus software industry can be segmented into laptops, desktops and mobile phones & tablets where laptop devices has the highest share by 2025

Antivirus software prevents, detects, and eliminates malicious programs. Likewise, the antivirus software also allows real-time scanning of the OS, system memory, as well as documents with the help of rootkit detection tools, signature-based detection methods and heuristic detection methods to prevent computers from being infected form the malware.

In addition to this, with the growing adoption of the Internet, the risk related to malware attacks is increasing. On the other hand, antivirus software can defend the system from each type of the malware attack, thus it can defend a substantial level of interruptions through the real-time scanning. Furthermore, organizations are growingly implementing SaaS-based services due to the advantages connected with the services that may include instant access as well as the accessibility of pay-per-use models.

In addition to this, SaaS-based security services automatically upgrade the product, allowing it to respond to the newest security threats. Moreover, the increasing demand for SaaS-based services has replaced the demand for conventional services. Therefore, the rising demand for SaaS-based services is anticipated to attribute to the growth of the Latin America antivirus software market over the forecast period.

As per the report, growing penetration of the internet for the number of critical operations as well as communication is one of the major driving factors contributing to the growth of the Latin America antivirus software market. However, this has increased the security concerns regarding the theft of confidential data such as e-payment systems and credit card details that are the significant cybercrime incidents across Latin America however leading to raised demand for the antivirus software.

The Latin America antivirus software market achieved near around US$ 340.0 ML of revenues in 2018, and over the prediction period, the Latin America market is anticipated to increase with a robust growth into the coming future. In addition to this, owing to the increase in the cybercrimes across the region, as well as with rising smartphone penetration across the Latin America region, the Latin America antivirus software market is one an increase with the huge number of local as well as global service providers for gaining business opportunities in the country.

Moreover, the huge number of significant data passed from several computers across the globe has resulted in the rising risk from Trojans, viruses, spyware, malware, and other online threats. Intelligent browsing practices and computer literacy form the major defense against such online threats; several antivirus services have been established to defend companies from cybercrime.

Mobile devices are booming as a preferred method to access the Internet, and especially to use social media. Also, the mobile growth in this region is evident from the fact that every 4 of the 10 transactions are done via mobile phones. Latin Americans are also the most demanding social media users which can pose numerous threats. Applications such as Facebook and Twitter have become outlets that can be used to buy and transfer malware, phishing techniques, and various malicious software. In 2013, Symantec's research showed the rise of false social media offers such as the fake "like" buttons which are malevolent applications and plug-ins.

Segment Overview of Latin America Antivirus Software Market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Individual

Enterprise

Device Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Laptops

Desktops

Mobile Phones and Tablets

Country Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

The study on the Latin America antivirus software market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities which are affecting the market.

The study covers the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segment such as application, device, and country.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

