Global Cardiac Ablation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Technology (Cryoablation, Electrical, and Radio Frequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, and Ultrasound Ablation), By Application (Cardiac Rhythm Management and Open Surgery), and Forecast 2019-2025

The global cardiac ablation market was valued at around 2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. The demand for minimally invasive technologies in cardiology is anticipated to be one of the major factors for the growth of the cardiac ablation market. Many heart procedures that used to be performed through open-heart surgery can now be performed in a minimally invasive way using catheter. It offers patients many benefits with far fewer risks than traditional open surgery.

Request a free sample of our report on Cardiac Ablation Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/cardiac-ablation-market-size

Over the last decade, the demand for the minimally invasive technology has grown heavily. Various benefits offered by the minimally invasive technologies such as less pain and reduction in the hospitalization time span are one of the prime factors that are augmenting the demand for the minimally invasive technologies in the cardiology.

A full report of Cardiac Ablation Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/cardiac-ablation-market-size

Microwave ablation is the fastest evolving technology in cardiac ablation industry. It is capable of making larger and deeper lesions than those of radiofrequency or cryoablation. Microwave ablation has been used successfully to treat atrial fibrillation during open-heart surgery. Radiofrequency catheter ablation is limited to the small volume of tissue directly heated by the radiofrequency electrode. Therefore, microwave energy can be an alternative energy source to generate larger lesions. The reason behind this is increased volume of direct tissue heating. The microwave ablation provides a flexible approach for treatment, which includes percutaneous, laparoscopic, and open surgical access.

Recent Developments

• In January 2019, Abbot announced the FDA approval of its Tacticath contact force ablation catheter, sensor-enabled and new ablation catheter that is designed to support physicians in accurately and effectively treating Atrial Fibrillation.

• In January 2019, Medtronic PLC signed an agreement to acquire EPIX Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held medical device company involved in designing and manufacturing a novel, catheter-based, temperature-controlled cardiac ablation system to treat the patients with cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation. With this acquisition, the company has expanded its cardiac ablation product line.

• In October 2017, Boston Scientific Corp. signed an agreement to acquire Apama Medical, a privately held company involved in developing the Apama Radiofrequency Balloon Catheter System for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. This acquisition was aimed at strengthening the company's electrophysiology portfolio and expand into "Single-Shot" balloon pulmonary vein isolation treatments for patients with atrial fibrillation.

Cardiac Ablation Market Segmentation

By Technology

• Cryo Ablation

• Radiofrequency Ablation

• Microwave Ablation

• Ultrasound Ablation

By Application

• Cardiac Rhythm Management

• Open Surgery

Cardiac Ablation Market Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/cardiac-ablation-market-size

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is an Indian market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 780-304-0404

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Cardiac Ablation Market Size, Share, Research and Forecast 2019-2025