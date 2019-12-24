As per Intel forecasts, the global average daily data consumption will increase in the range of 1.5 GB of traffic per person by the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the anticipated smart cities development such as smart hospitals, and connected factories, which are predicted to generated 3TB and 3PB of traffic every day. Moreover, self-driving cars are expected to generate daily data traffic of 4TB/day for every vehicle.

Latest market study on"All-in-One Modular Data Center Market to 2027 by Customized Container Types (Standard 20ft. Container Module, Standard 40ft. Container Module, and Other Customized Container Networks); Deployment Type (Indoor and Outdoor); End-users (BFSI, Telecom and IT, OTT, Government, and Healthcare) Global Analysis and Forecast",the all-in-one modular data center market is estimated at US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period 2019 2027, to account to US$ 13.95 Bn by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The rapid growth in the adoption of OTT video, growth of high-quality, bandwidth-hungry content, and increasing proliferation of the IoT are some of the factors influencing the overall market growth of all-in-one modular data centers. All-in-one modular data centers incorporate storage, compute, power, cooling, fire detection, as well as security into pre-fabricated form factors. Deployment stage is minimal for these compute blocks. Owing to this, it is appropriate for rapid or ready deployment situations including those in power, telecom, or financial sectors.

Download Sample PDF Of [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000250/

Company Profiles

Rittal GmbH and Co. KG

Bladeroom Group Ltd.

Dell Inc.

Flexenclosure AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Active Power, Inc.

NTT Communications

Moreover, emerging applications propelled by trends including IoT, 5G cellular connectivity as well as M2M communication require intelligent data processing. Edge computing and modular data centers will foresee ample opportunities in these fields. Revolutionary rollouts are proceeding in industries such as finance, telecom and retail. For instance, digital trial rooms makes use of virtual reality as well as image recognition to enable customer “fit outs” for clothing previous to online purchases. Modular data centers can store such compute-intensive tasks for smooth and better customer experiences. For Telecom industry, service providers deploy modular data centers to handle network service optimization as well as regulatory compliance requirements. All-in-one modular data centers incorporate storage, compute, power, cooling, fire detection, as well as security into pre-fabricated form factors. Deployment stage is minimal for these compute blocks. Owing to this, it is appropriate for rapid or ready deployment situations including those in power, telecom, or financial sectors.

The globalall-in-one modular data center marketby customized container types is led by other customized container module. Customized all-in-one modular data centers are constructed based on the requirement of businesses. The size of customized all-in-one modular data centers are mostly 10 feet, 52 feet and above. Vendors are witnessing high demand for customized data centers. Moreover, pay as you grow is a key factor driving the demand for customized all-in-one modular data center market.

The All-in-One Modular Data Center market by end-user is segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecom, OTT, government, healthcare, and others. The BFSI industry is foreseen to create significant space in the all-in-one modular data center market during the forecast period. Data centers help BFSI companies by providing greater flexibility, security, compliance, and scale. With expanding services such as mobile banking, financial institutions have to keep pace with dynamic customer demands and an appropriate data center id is required for meeting the needs. The increasing digitalization in the BFSI sector is driving the demand for all-in-one modular data center market.

Buy Full [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000250/

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global All-In-One Modular Data Center Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the All-In-One Modular Data Center Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.



Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email:[email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit All-in-One Modular Data Center Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 - Rittal GmbH, Flexenclosure AB, Schneider Electric, Active Power