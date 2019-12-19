Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Toor Dal Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Toor Dal Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Toor Dal. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are VVRS AUSTRALIA PTY LTD [Autralia], Jeyyam Global Food Private Limited [India], Yuvaraju Agro Impex [India], BROLA SUPPLY LLC [United States] and Teklayn Pp [Ukraine].

Toor dal is consumed globally owing to health benefit it provides. Growing demand of toor dal has led to rise in production and export activities with North America leading the chart. Albeit, availability of various alternatives, toor dal market is expected to gain traction as large number of world's vegetarian population is moving towards plant based protein solution for their nutritional needs.This growth is primarily driven by Growing Consumption of Toor Dal Owing to Health Benefits Associated with Its Use and Rising Health Awareness Among People Turns Their Focus on Balanced Diet.



Market Drivers

Growing Consumption of Toor Dal Owing to Health Benefits Associated with Its Use

Rising Health Awareness Among People Turns Their Focus on Balanced Diet

Market Trend

Growing Use of Toor Dal by Medically Ill Patients to Fulfill Their Nutrition Needs

Inclination of Vegetarian Population Towards Pulse for Protein Needs

Restraints

Availability of Various Alternate Dal Products

Seasonal Price Fluctuations Leading to Lower the Demand

Opportunities

Rise in Production of Toor dal and Growing Online Sales Offering Great Platform for Distributors

Challenges

Issue Related with Preservation and Storage for Longer Time and Growing Products Contamination Posing Health Threat



End Users: Households, Commercial

Distribution Channels: Retail Store, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Online Sales, Other

Top Players in the Market are: VVRS AUSTRALIA PTY LTD [Autralia], Jeyyam Global Food Private Limited [India], Yuvaraju Agro Impex [India], BROLA SUPPLY LLC [United States] and Teklayn Pp [Ukraine]

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

