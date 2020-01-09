The Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market report is prepared on the bases of in-depth market analysis with inputs from key market players and industry experts. It covers several significant aspects, such as market trends, key vendors, growth drivers, obstacles, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges.

The globalNuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Marketsize is projected to reach USD 9.67 billion by 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals, Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 4.86 billion in 2018. Driven by increasing number of successful clinical trials, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019-2026.

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Norgine B.V.

Curium

Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG)

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Radiopharmaceuticals are substances that are used to diagnose specific medical problems or diseases. Increasing imaging capabilities and efficiencies have led to a wide product adoption across the world. Increasing number of successful clinical trials associated with radiopharmaceuticals will fuel the demand for the product. Recent drug application area discoveries have showcased promise for the companies operating in the market. Technological advancements in nuclear imaging and their applications in diagnosis of cancer and other serious diseases have opened up a huge potential for growth. Growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of chronic diseases, and the need for early diagnosis will aid market growth. The advancements in imaging systems have played a major role in the growth of the market. Companies are putting in increased efforts towards the manufacturing of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals. Increasing investments in the research and development (RandD) will create several growth opportunities for market growth. At the same instance, therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals can be used for the treatment of critical illnesses such as cancers.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Installed Base of PET/PET-CT Scanners For Key Countries, 2015 and 2018 Installed Base of Gamma Cameras for Key Countries, 2018 PET/PET-CT Procedure Volume for Key Countries, 2018 Reimbursement Scenario in Key Countries New Product Launches Key Industry Developments Pipeline Analysis

Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals PET Radiopharmaceuticals FDG-PET/18F 68Ga 68Cu 11C Others SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Technetium-99m Iodine-123 Xenon-133 Thallium-201 Others Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application Neurology Cardiology Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



