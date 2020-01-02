Incretin-based Drugs Market is driven by increase in research activity, government initiatives in promoting disease awareness & research grants, rise in product development and growing population.

Incretins are metabolic hormones that are activated when blood glucose levels decrease in the body. Incretin-based drugs are used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. These drugs are associated with low risk of hypoglycemia and deliver positive effect on body weight. Oral anti-diabetic drugs often fail to maintain the desired glucose levels postprandial. This has increased demand for better and highly efficient therapeutics such as incretin-based drugs.

Incretin-based drugs assist in increasing the secretion of insulin in the body by acting on pancreatic beta cells. These also help in inhibiting the discharge of glucagon by acting on pancreatic alpha cells. Two types of incretin-based drugs are currently available: DPP-4 inhibitors and incretin mimetics (GLP-1 agonist), which act on the antidiabetic principle of incretin hormone.

Incretins based drug are hormones which are derived from the gut after the food is ingested. Incretins-based drugs are categorized into glucagon-like peptide-1 and gastric inhibitory peptide. These molecules get inactivated by the use of enzyme Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4). Increasing demand for highly efficient therapeutics has resulted in incertin based drug market during the forecast period. Incertin-based drugs are prescribed when traditional oral anti-diabetic drugs fail to maintain the desired levels of glucose postprandial. Incertin-based drugs assist in increased insulin secretion and also helps in inhibiting the release of glucagon by acting on the pancreatic cells. According to reports, the U.S. has nearly 26 million diabetic patients and the European Union has 35 million.

The global incretin-based drugs market can be segmented based on drug type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug type, the market can be categorized into dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors, and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists. Based on route of administration, the global incertin-based drugs market can be divided into oral and intravenous. In terms of distribution channel, the global incertin-based drugs market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-pharmacies.

Major drivers of the global incertin-based drug market are increase in research activity, government initiatives in promoting disease awareness and research grants, rise in product development, growing population, increase in per capita income in emerging countries, and surging health care expenditure are factors expected to fuel the growth of the global incertin-based drugs market during the forecast period. However, lack of favorable reimbursement policies in emerging economies, poor access to drugs, safety and efficacy concerns associated with incertin-based drugs, and high treatment cost are likely to restrain the global incertin-based drug market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global incertin-based drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America leads the market largely due of surging patient pool, rising presence of leading manufacturers, increasing research, and increasing product launches through advance drug development. North America was followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Stringent drug regulation to ensure safety and effectiveness of drugs by the USFDA and EMA for treating diabetes and other chronic diseases are expected to drive the global incertin-based drug market during the forecast period. The market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected to be driven by changing demographics, expanding health care infrastructure, and increased participation of global pharmaceutical manufacturers in the regions through public private partnership to increase research and production activities.

Major players operating in the global incretin-based drugs market are Sanofi, Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Merck and Co., Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others.

