Medical contrast agent is a material used in medical imaging to improve the contrast of structure or fluids inside a body. The contrast agents provide enhanced visibility for observation of blood vessels and the gastrointestinal tract. According to the imaging modalities such as x-ray and ultrasound, an array of contrast reagents is used as per requirement of the imaging technique.

Medical Contrast Agentmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

GE Healthcare

Bayer

Bracco Imaging

Guerbet Group

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Nanopet Pharma

CMC Contrast

Daiichi Sankyo

Subhra Pharma Private

Spago Nanomedical

Medical Contrast AgentProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Medical Contrast Agent consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medical Contrast Agent market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Contrast Agent manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Contrast Agent with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Contrast Agent submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Medical Contrast Agent marketis primarily split into:

Barium-based Contrast Media

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

Microbubble Contrast Media

By the end users/application, Medical Contrast Agent marketreport coversthe following segments:

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Cancer

Nephrological Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Other Applications

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

2020-2024 Global Medical Contrast Agent Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medical Contrast Agent Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Medical Contrast Agent Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Medical Contrast Agent Segment by Type

2.3 Medical Contrast Agent Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Medical Contrast Agent Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Medical Contrast Agent Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Medical Contrast Agent Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Medical Contrast Agent Segment by Application

2.5 Medical Contrast Agent Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Medical Contrast Agent Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Medical Contrast Agent Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Medical Contrast Agent Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)



3 Global Medical Contrast Agent by Players

3.1 Global Medical Contrast Agent Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Medical Contrast Agent Sales by Players (2016-2019)

3.1.2 Global Medical Contrast Agent Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.2 Global Medical Contrast Agent Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Medical Contrast Agent Revenue by Players (2016-2019)

3.2.2 Global Medical Contrast Agent Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.3 Global Medical Contrast Agent Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Medical Contrast Agent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Medical Contrast Agent Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Medical Contrast Agent Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Medical Contrast Agent by Regions

4.1 Medical Contrast Agent by Regions

4.1.1 Global Medical Contrast Agent Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Medical Contrast Agent Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Medical Contrast Agent Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Medical Contrast Agent Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Medical Contrast Agent Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Contrast Agent Consumption Growth



5 Americas

5.1 Americas Medical Contrast Agent Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Medical Contrast Agent Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Medical Contrast Agent Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Medical Contrast Agent Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Medical Contrast Agent Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries



6 APAC

6.1 APAC Medical Contrast Agent Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Medical Contrast Agent Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Medical Contrast Agent Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Medical Contrast Agent Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Medical Contrast Agent Consumption by Application

