This report studies the global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Market, analyzes and researches the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market.

This report studies the global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Market analyses and researches the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices development status and forecast in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in the global market.

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty are minimally invasive, image guided surgical procedures performed to treat the Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF). VCFs can lead to back pain, reduced physical activity, depression, loss of independence, decreased lung capacity, and difficulty sleeping. Bone cement is injected into the back bone (vertebra) to provide support to the broken bone. Due to osteoporosis, vascular malformatins or, less commonly, cancer fractures can be caused in the vertebra. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty help the patient to regain the functional abilities and avoid further vertebral collapse. Kyphoplasty is an advanced version of Vertebroplasty which can stabilize the fracture, restore heights and reduce deformities.



The classification includes vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. And the proportion of kyphoplasty in 2017 is about 81%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.



, Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices is widely used in hospital, ambulatory surgery center and other field. The most proportion of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices are used in hospital, and the proportion is 68% in 2017.



, North America is the largest Sales place, with a sales market share nearly 56% in 2017. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 20%.



, Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Stryker, JandJ (Depuy Synthes), Globus Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.



, ,TheGlobal Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices market is valued at 910 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1780 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices marketcompetition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufactures: -

Medtronic

Stryker

JandJ (Depuy Synthes)

Globus Medical

Merit Medical

Kinetic Medical

Benvenue

Spine Wave

Teknimed

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Vertebroplasty

Kyphoplasty

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

