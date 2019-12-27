Radiation Dose Management Market by Top international Players | Bracco, Sectra AB, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, PACSHealth and more forecast till 2026

Medical professionals and clinicians are always focusing on reducing the dose of radiations. However, the need for a better radiation dose management is increasing owing to the high reliance on high-dose imaging modalities for effective diagnosis and treatment. Radiography, nuclear imaging, and tomography are some of the imaging modalities that require radiation dose monitoring. It was Philips’s DoseWise, a radiation dose management software that could track and record the amount of radiation exposure in clinicians and patients.

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global radiation dose management market in a report, titled “Radiation Dose Management Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Software, Service), By Imaging Modality (Radiography, Tomography, Nuclear Imaging, Interventional Imaging), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopaedics), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

some of the leading players operating in the global radiation dose management market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bracco

Sectra AB

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

PACSHealth, LLC.

General Electric Company

Bayer AG

Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd

The report provides information on drivers, restraints, trends, and challenges shaping the market dynamics. Furthermore, it talks about some of the latest innovations in the medical industry positively impacting radiation dose management market. A detailed analysis of business strategies adopted by key players can help readers to get a clear picture of competitive landscape. The forecasts and estimates on the global market for radiation dose management are covered between 2018 and 2026.

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Software

Integrated Solution

Standalone Solution

Services

By Imaging Modality

Radiography

Tomography

Nuclear Imaging

Interventional Imaging

Others

By Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Orthopaedics

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacic (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacic)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Decision-making Process of Healthcare Experts to Bolster Adoption of Radiation Dose Management System

Patients and physicians around the world are increasingly becoming aware of radiation safety, augmenting the radiations dose management market growth. A lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights says, “Radiation dose management systems offer insights, helping healthcare experts in the decision-making process while performing medical imaging procedures.” He added, “Improper radiation exposure can result in damaged blood cells, high cancer risk, acute illness, and other genetic disorders.” Considering this, organizations such as National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements (NCRP), American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), American College of Radiology (ACR), and American College of Cardiology (ACC) are created guidelines for an acceptable radiation dose in patients. Enabled by this, the radiation dose management market potential is likely to increase over the projected horizon.

An increasing number of imaging system installations, coupled with rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, act as potential growth trigger. On the downside, poor infrastructure in developing nations and high cost associated with the radiation dose management software may hamper the growth of the market.

