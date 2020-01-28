The Legal marijuana Market study now available at MarketStudyReport.com, is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

Global Legal marijuana Market to reach USD 134.9 billion by 2025. Global Legal marijuana Market valued approximately USD 9.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.60% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Key factors which give growth to the Legal marijuana market are owing to legalization in several countries and high demand for both medical and recreational purposes.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Medical

? Recreational

By Product:

? Buds

? Oil

? Tinctures

By Medical application:

? Chronic pain

? Mental disorder

? Cancer

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year aEUR" 2015

Base year aEUR" 2016

Forecast period aEUR" 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Aurora cannabis, Maricann group Inc., Tilray, Cronos group, ABcann medicinal Inc., Tikum olam. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Legal marijuana Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors



TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Legal marijuana Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Legal marijuana Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. PorteraEUR s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Legal marijuana Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Legal marijuana Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Medical

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Recreational

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.3. Military Aviation Sub Segment estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.3.1. Transport Aircraft

5.3.2.3.2. Military Aircraft

Chapter 6. Global Legal marijuana Market, By Product type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Legal marijuana Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Buds

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Oil

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Tinctures

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global Legal marijuana Market, By Medical application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

7.3. Global Legal marijuana Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Chronic pain

7.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Mental disorders

7.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.3. Cancer

7.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Global Legal marijuana Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2. Top Market Strategies

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Canopy growth corporation

9.3.1.1. Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.3.1.3. Product Summary

9.3.1.4. Recent Developments

9.3.2. Aphria Inc.

9.3.3. Aurora cannabis

9.3.4. Maricann group Inc.

9.3.5. Tilray

9.3.6. Cronos group

9.3.7. AB cann medical Inc.

9.3.8. Tikum olam

