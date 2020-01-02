Global Beer Market Reports Presents Industry Surveys, Product Descriptions, Different Types of Applications, Major Manufacturers, Beer Market Demand, Market Volume, and Beer Market Development Forecasts 2020-2023.

Global “Beer Market”2020 report implement in-depth research of the industry with a focus on the current market trends future prospects. Thebeer market analysis considers sales from both on-trade and off-trade distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of beer in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2020, the on-trade segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising consumption of beer at bars and pubs, coupled with the increasing number of microbreweries will play a significant role in the on-trade segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global beer market report looks at factors such as rising demand for beer in emerging economies, increasing demand for premium beers, and the growth of online retailing. However, the presence of stringent regulations and a high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages, concerns about health, and intense competition in the market may hamper the growth of the beer industry over the forecast period.

The global Beer market is valued at USD 35.8 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2% during 2020-2024. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Beer market based on company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

The Beer Market report also focuses on some of the key growth prospect, including new product launches, MandA, RandD, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and growth of the key players functioning in the market, both in terms of regional and global scale. Analysts forecast the Global Beer market to grow at the Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Rising demand for low-alcohol beer.Low-alcohol beer refers to beer that has low alcohol content, by volume (ABV), but is high on flavor. The ABV limit defined for low-alcohol beer is 3.5%-3.6%. The rising prevalence of health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and hypertension, owing to the unhealthy lifestyles of people, has increased awareness about healthy diets. Therefore, some countries have witnessed a decline or slow growth in the consumption of alcoholic beverages, including beer. This has driven several established international brands to launch low-alcohol beer for consumers who are exploring ways to reduce their alcohol intake and focusing on healthy lifestyles. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global beer market during the forecast period 2020-2024, click here.

List of theTop Key Playersof Beer Market:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Diageo Plc

Heineken NV

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd

Molson Coors Brewing Co

Royal Unibrew AS

Sapporo Holdings Ltd

and The Boston Beer Co Inc

The scope of the report covers all the major system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global Beer industry. Market values are based on the end-user (public and private) based on the manufacturing of Beer systems. Beer market manufacturers place orders when they receive work orders from Beer market operators such as commercial, military, and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end-user perspective, considering their (Beer market operators) orders for the Beer market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for premium beers The demand for premium varieties of beer and craft beers is increasing among consumers due to the rise in per capita income in developed and developing economies. Consumers prefer premium beer and craft beers over local beer products because of their taste, brand name, and authenticity. This is encouraging international and regional macro breweries and microbreweries to introduce new premium varieties of craft beer products such as pale ale, stout, and IPA. Thus, the increasing demand for premium beers will lead to the expansion of the global beer market at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Global Beer Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 141 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Beer Market by means of aregion:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Beer market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Research Objectives Of Beer Market Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Beer Market.

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.

Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global beer market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beer manufacturers, that include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Brewing Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.Also, the beer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Following are Key Queries of Beer market:

Which geographical region would have more demand for Beer products/services?

What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Beer region-wise market?

Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR and annual Beer growth?

What is the ongoing and estimated Beer market size in the upcoming years?

What is the Beer market possibility for long-term investment?

What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Beer market new players?

What are the risk and challenges involved in Beer suppliers?

What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Beer product in the coming years?

What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Beer market?

What are the latest trends in the regional Beer market and how prosperous they are?

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Beer market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Beer market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Beer market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

