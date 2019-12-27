Drug Screening Market by top Players are Alere, Dragerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quest Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Orasure, Lifeloc, Alfa Scientific Designs, MPD Inc Forecast till 2026

As per the National Survey on Drug Use and Health or NSDUH, 38% of adults in the U.S. were illicit drug users in 2017. This has increased the demand for the drug screening process, driving the global drug screening market. Among regions, North America exhibits the highest demand for drug screening owing to the increasing cases of alcohol and drug abuse. Moreover, North America is anticipated to dominate the global drug screening market owing to the implementation of strict government laws.

This will help mandate the drug screening process across the countries in North America, favouring expansion of the drug screening market size. According to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, around 30% of medications have failed in human trials as they are toxic. This gives rise to a 3D platform, engineered to offer support to living cells and human tissues.

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global drug screening market in a report, titled “Drug Screening Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Analytical Instruments, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables), By Sample Type (Urine, Breath, Oral Fluids, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Workplace, Criminal Justice) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights into the drug screening market. In addition to this, it provides information on the market size and growth rate on all the segments. A detailed overview of the competitive landscape and market dynamics present in the report will help readers to gain an in-depth understanding of the market. Information gathered in the report is taken from several primary and secondary sources.

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the global drug screening market. These include:

Alere

Drägerwerk

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quest Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Orasure

Lifeloc

Alfa Scientific Designs

MPD Inc.

Poor Infrastructure Facilities May Hamper the Market Growth

The rising consumption of illicit drugs is projected to boost the drug screening market. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of drug addiction will give significant impetus to growth. As per a survey conducted by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), approximately 19.7 million adults in the US suffered from mental disorders owing to substance use. Another factor responsible for positively impacting the market is the increasing number of crime rates due to drug abuse. This, as a result, is likely to drive the adoption of drug screening, augmenting the drug screening market growth.

However, strict government laws and regulation are likely to inhibit the growth of the market. Companies find it difficult to introduce any drug in the market owing to such stringent laws. Furthermore, lack of infrastructure facilities especially in developing nations may impede the growth to an extent.

