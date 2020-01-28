New York, January 28, 2020: The Marine Coatings Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 11.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6% in the given forecast period.

Browser Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/marine-coatings-market

The Marine Coatings Market is segmented on the lines of its resin, product, application and regional. Based on resin it covers Epoxy, Alkyd, Polyurethane and Others. Based on product it covers anti-corrosion coatings, antifouling coatings, and others. Based on application it covers cargo ships, passenger ships, boats, and others. The Marine Coatings Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Marine coatings market are used in the protection of vessels and structures in harsh and diverse environmental conditions such as saltwater immersion, salt fog, extremes of temperature, ultraviolet radiation exposure, humidity, physical impact from wave action, biological fouling (barnacles), etc.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report AkzoNobel, PPG, Jotun, and Hempel. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Marine Coatings Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Marine Coatings Market has been segmented as below:

The Marine Coatings Market is segmented on the Basis of Application Type, Chemical Base Type, Product Type and Regional Analysis. By Application Type is segmented on the basis of Passenger Ships, Cargo Ships, Boats and Others (Offshore Vessels, Service Ships, and Tugs).

By Chemical Base Type is segmented on the basis of Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy and Others (Acrylic, Polyester, and Fluoropolymer).By Product Type is segmented on the basis of Foul Release, Anti-Fouling, Anti-Corrosion and Others. By Regional Analysis is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Marine Coatings Market are as follows:

Rising Asia Pacific industry

Increasing ship repairing and overhaul demand

Growing would like for low fuel consumption and low emission coatings

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Marine Coatings Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Marine Coatings Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/marine-coatings-market

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Research Assumptions and Limitations

Report Summary Market Overview Industry Trends Premium Insights By Application By Chemical Base By Product Type Marine Coatings Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

12.1 PPG Industries

12.2 Akzonobel

12.3 Sherwin-Williams

12.4 Hempel

12.5 Jotun

12.6 Chugoku Marine Paints

12.7 Nippon Paint

12.8 Axalta

12.9 BASF Coatings

12.10 Kansai Paint

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Magnesium Oxide Nano Powder Market is Expected to Exceed USD 4 Billion by 2023

Microencapsulation Market is Projected to Reach US$8.5 Billion By 2023

Molded Plastics Market Key Manufactures and Opportunity Analysis to 2024

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/

Source: http://heraldkeeper.com