Metal Carboxylate in Non-Drying Application Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Metal Carboxylate in Non-Drying Application. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DIC India Limited (India), Dura Chemicals (United States), CELEY - CHEMIE Vertriebs GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Organometal SE (Greece), NICHIA Corporation (Japan), Ege Kimya San. (Turkey), Shepherd Chemical (United States), OM Group Inc. (United States), Comar Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (South Africa) and Troy Corporation (United States).

Metal carboxylate, also referred as metal soaps or metal organics, is a chemical substance comprising of long chain fatty acid, and used in various non-drying applications such as urethane catalysts, catalysts for organic reactions, as well as in fungicides and wood preservatives. It is also used as a curing and adhesion promoter. Emergence of soluble metal carboxylate has further broaden the usability, and it is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to promote its non-drying applications.



Market Drivers

Growing Use of Metal Carboxylate in Non-drying Applications in the form of Catalysts, Additives and Preservatives

Market Trend

Rising Use of Cobalt and Manganese Based Metal Carboxylates in Cure Acceleration Application

Use of Various Metal Carboxylates in Conjunction for Various Non-drying Applications

Restraints

Availability of Alternative of Cobalt Metal Carboxylate in Wood Protection Products

Lack of Knowledge and Research Available Regrading the Use of Soluble Metal Carboxylates

Opportunities

Identifying Effective Use Case for Soluble Metal Carboxylates

Challenges

Mitigating the Harmful Effect of Metal Carboxylate in Non-drying Applications

The Global Metal Carboxylate in Non-Drying Application is segmented by following Product Types:

Neutral, Acidic, Basic, Over-based, Others



Major applications/end-users industry are:

Unsaturated Polyester Accelerator, Urethane Catalysts, Additives for lubricating Oils and Greases, Catalysts for Organic Reactions, Fungicides and Wood Preservatives, Others



Metal Type: Cobalt (Co), Manganese (Mn), Zinc (Zn), Zirconium (Zr), Others

Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

Mechanism: Reaction Acceleration, Cure Acceleration

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

