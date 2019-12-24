Key Players Covered in Industrial Wax Market Research Report are Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell, Petroleo Brasileiro, ExxonMobil, Sasol, Numaligarh Refinery, Dow Corning, Akzo Nobel N.V, Evonik Industries, Arch Chemicals, BASF SE, Hexion Inc, Honeywell International, Lubrizol Corporation & Momentive Performance Materials

The global industrial wax market size is expected to rise at a considerable rate owing to the increasing demand from end-use sectors. Wax is used in different applications such as polishes, cosmetics, lubricants, adhesives, among others. The demand for wax is increasing at a rapid rate in industrial applications, which is one of the major factors responsible for driving the market. This wax possesses great chemical resistance and is considered a good water repellent. Further to this, industrial waxes are either obtained through commercialization or organically. These waxes have low viscosity and are soluble in nonpolar and organic solvents. This wax is majorly used in food packaging in the packaging industry as it helps the product to protect against ultraviolet radiations, stress, and parasites.

Fortune Business Insights™ offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled “Industrial Wax Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Fossil based Wax, Synthetic based wax, Bio-based wax), By Application (Candles, Packaging, Coatings and Polishing, Tire and Rubber, Food, Cosmetics, Adhesives, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report offers a widespread and comprehensive overview of the market by furnishing important information on this industry.

List of the players operating in the global industrial wax market exclusively available on Fortune Business Insights™ are;

Sinopec

Royal Dutch Shell

Petroleo Brasileiro

ExxonMobil

Sasol

Numaligarh Refinery

Dow Corning

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Evonik Industries

Arch Chemicals

BASF SE

Hexion Inc.

Honeywell International

Lubrizol Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials

Furthermore, the study explicitly highlights factors positively impacting the industry wax market growth. It further explains the present and future scenario of the market, helping clients to make investment decisions. Furthermore, the report highlights the competitive landscape of the market by focussing on key growth strategies, product offerings, and other specific developments. The information gathered has been taken from primary and secondary sources and covers all the important facets of the global market.

Demand for Fossil-based Wax to Stoke till 2026

One of the most important industrial wax market trends is that fossil-based industrial wax is gaining immense popularity. It is one of the widely used wax and is majorly used in making candles and packaging. Owing to its high gloss property, this wax is used for polishes and coatings. In addition to this, fossil-based wax is used in the manufacturing of products such as footwear, cars, and furniture. Based on application, packaging is likely to gain huge attention owing to its high usage in food packaging to maintain a longer shelf-life of food products. The demand for moisture-resistant material for packaging is increasing across the world. This, as a result, is expected to fuel demand for industrial wax in the forthcoming years.

Synthetic wax is used in the packaging industry mainly for commercial purpose. The demand for synthetic wax is rising at a rapid rate, which is expected to give a significant impetus to the industrial wax market. Industrial waxes are primarily used to preserve food. This, in turn, will fuel demand for synthetic wax in the food packaging industry. On the other hand, unstable prices of this wax is expected to restrict the market growth to an extent. This will further decrease the demand especially from the consumer goods and packaging industry.

China to Emerge as the Major Consumer of Industrial Wax, Market to Bode Well in Asia Pacific

From a geographical standpoint, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global industrial wax market during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to the rising demand for candles, coatings and polishing, and food packaging. Among countries, China is the highest consumer of this wax om account of rapid industrialization and increasing population. This is followed by India and Japan, as these two countries are known for packaging, candles, and tyres. Other countries such as Argentina and Brazil are also expected to grow at a noticeable rate owing to the rising demand for industrial wax from automotive industry.

Followed by Asia Pacific and South America, the market is anticipated to register a considerable growth rate in the forecast years. Candles are manufactured at a large scale in these two regions, which is a major factor supporting the growth of the market.

Some of the recent key industry developments made by companies are mentioned below:

April 2019: Numaligarh Refinery Limited or NRL announced the launch of a food grade wax called Pristene. The company plans to target pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturers, thereby aiming to enhance its brand equity and value chain.

