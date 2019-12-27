NEWS »»»
Workforce management software is a set of tools that businesses use to increase overall efficiency and productivity among workforces. Efficient workforce management software matches the right employee to the right job and allows management to efficiently oversee employee operations. Within the scope of workforce management are several aspects of human resources, for example, payroll, benefits administration, time, attendance, and scheduling, talent and performance management, and career development. The workforce management software offers some features like best-fit schedules, tracking time and attendance, administering absence and leave, and measuring the productivity of a high-performing workforce.This growth is primarily driven by Growing Usage of Cloud-Based Solutions and Augmented Focus on Workforce Optimization and Mobile Applications.
Active Operations Management International LLP (United Kingdom), NICE Systems Ltd. (Israel), IBM Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Infor (United States), Kronos Incorporated (United States), Reflexis Systems Inc. (United States), SISQUAL (Portugal) and BambooHR LLC (United States)
Historical year - 2013-2017
Base year - 2018
Forecast period** - 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]
Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Component (Solution (Workforce Analytics, Time & Attendance, Performance Management, Workforce Scheduling, and Others), Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)), End User (BFSI, Retail, Automotive, Public Sector, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing)
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Workforce Management Software Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Workforce Management Software market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Workforce Management Software Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Workforce Management Software
Chapter 4: Presenting the Workforce Management Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Workforce Management Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
