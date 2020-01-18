All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this Natural Language report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user-friendly.

The Global Natural Language Generation Market accounted for USD 279.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% forecast to 2025.

Key Market Segmentation of Natural Language Generation Market

By Component (Software, Services),

By Business Function (Finance, Operations, Marketing, Human Resources),

By Deployment Model (Cloud, On Premises),

By Organization Size (Small and Medium, Large),

Application (Predictive Maintenance, Fraud Detection),

End User,

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Players

Some of the Leading players of Natural Language Generation Market are IBM, Apple, Microsoft, Automated Insights, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAS, AX Semantics, Phrasetech, NARRATIVEWAVE, Yseop, Narrativa, Artificial Solutions, CoGenTex, Narrative Science, Conversica, Linguastat, Textual Relations, Phrasee, Retresco, 2txt natural language generation GmbH and vPhrase, Dolbey, NetBase Solutions, Inc., Verint-Systems, NewsRx LLC, Arria NLG plc among others

Recent Industry Developments

In September 2016, Arria NLG launched Recount software as a service (SaaS) business reporting tool which is being intended to work with huge web based accounting frameworks such as Quickbooks, Sage and Xero providing clients with instant financial bits of knowledge, communicated in plain dialect. In October 2017, Automated Insights, Inc. brought a new integration which makes more people to participate NLG directly within their Tableau dashboards.

