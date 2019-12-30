What is Vita Hair Brush?

Vita Hair Brush is a laser hair stimulator which intends to bring you healthy hair and a healthy scalp. Being in the form of an electric brush, it provides a pleasant scalp massage. Vita Hair Brush stimulates hair follicles to grow better and remove any dandruff to rid to lend you a scalp free of excessive dirt and sebum which ultimately helps in stopping the hair loss at the very onset.

The brush also gives you a soothing massage that not only makes your hair grow better, but also helps in getting rid of light headaches.

So, if you think you need something to improve your hair quality and have a healthy scalp, then you are at the right place because this brush is sure to take care of these issues.



Who would benefit the most from Vita Hair Brush?

While the device would work for anyone who faces hair fall issues, it is suited mostly to women who are most vulnerable to hormonal changes each month which has a direct impact on their hair.

We understand how disappointing it is to see tufts of hair on bed or bathroom during phases like monthly cycles, pregnancy or menopause. But with this laser hair stimulator for deep scalp massage, now you need not lose your hair. Not having to go any parlours or dermatological clinics and spend huge amount of money, Vita Hair Brush comes across as a good option to stimulate and improve hair growth.

Hormones when released in the body make it undergo constant changes and not to forget that it may happen to both women and men. So the brush is meant both for women as well as men. While your body undergo changes as a result of hormones getting released, you may learn to adjust to the changes however most of the people miss on taking care of hair which is actually the most vulnerable.

Adding to it is the present lifestyle which also makes people deficient in vitamin D and again contributes to damage the hair. As a result of improper functioning of hair and scalp, there is a fall out of hair.



How does it work?

In order to save your hair, your scalp requires a massage to remove both dirt and sebum and other deposits on the scalp like chemical additives from shampoos, conditioners and hair cures so that the hair follicles can obtain air and grow.

The Vita Hair Brush scalp massager restores healthy hair and lends you a healthy and refreshed scalp. Since it works electrically, you don’t have to tire your arms, because the brush takes care of everything for you.

So if you want to gift yourself or your close one with healthy hair and hair growth, you shouldn’t think twice about opting for Vita Hair Brush.

Some Technical Facts about Vita Hair Brush

Below are the technical specifications about Vita Hair Brush which will give you a better insight about the working methodology of the Brush.

Vita Hair's Laser Hair Stimulator works on low-level infrared cooling laser beams to rejuvenate and restore the growth of new, healthy and lively hair. Low level laser therapy uses the light energy of laser that helps to penetrate the scalp and revitalize the cells. This in turn not only give your hair follicles the much needed nutrients and oxygen, but also stimulates cell metabolism and reduces dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which plays an important role in preventing hair loss, by driving adenosine triphosphate (ATP) for better hair growth.

Infrared energy activates the deepest parts of the hair follicles and revives the surface of these hair follicles. It is shown to effectively nourish the hair root and make hair follicles thicker.

This device has also seems to be helpful in improving blood circulation with Bio-Stimulating Vibration Technology. As proved by studies, the combined effect of infrared energy and bio-wave functionality significantly increases hair strength, improves hair quality and stops hair loss.

Vita Hair Brush Review

It is no doubt a great deal if one can have better hair without any expensive treatments or medicines. Try this amazing hair brush to see if it works for your hair or not. As far as reviews are concerned, it seems to be a promising brush for many of the users.

One of the users of the brush shares that she the brush is "just so relaxing". Otherwise she would have her scalp massaged elsewhere from the spa. She heard that it would be good to stimulate her hair follicles. But now she just massaged her scalp at home with this special brush and she just thought it was so much better and much cheaper too.

How to order Vita Hair Brush?

The special scalp massage brush can be ordered online via the manufacturer's website. The brush is not available anywhere else but the good thing is the discounts and free shipping service offered to your door step. If you order two brushes at once, you can save up to 45 percent on the final price and up to 50 percent if you order three brushes.



However discounts and offers may change time to time and for varied locations.

About the Manufacturer

Below given is the address of the manufacturer/provider along with other details:

Company address:

Strong Current Enterprises Limited

Postbus 202, 6670AE tedders

The Netherlands

Homepage:https://www.vitahairbrush.com



Phone: +1 609 414 7087

Email address: support(at)vitahairbrush(dot)com