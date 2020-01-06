The Contraceptive Devices Market report helps to understand the most dominating growth drivers as well as the obstacles occurring in the market. Combined with this, it enlightens the readers about several aspects of the global market namely current trends, regional analysis, segments, market figure, challenges, and significant market players.

Contraceptive Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Male and Female Contraceptive Devices, Technology (Hormonal and Barrier Contraceptives), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channels, Public Channel and NGO and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025, states that the market was valued at US$ 7,013.8 Mn in 2017. It is projected to reach US$ 11,166.4 Mn by the end of 2025, exhibiting a moderate CAGR of 6.0%.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Contraceptive Devices Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Contraceptive Devices Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/contraceptive-devices-market-100062

Key Players Operating in The Contraceptive Devices Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck and Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Allergan

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Veru Inc.

Availability of a Variety of Female Contraceptives Likely to Boost Growth of the Segment

The report classifies the global contraceptive devices market on the bases of technology, product type, distribution channel, and geography. By technology, the market is divided into barrier contraceptives and hormonal contraceptives. By product type, the market is grouped into male contraceptives and female contraceptives. The female contraceptives include intrauterine devices, female condoms, vaginal rings, diaphragms, sub-dermal implants, sponges, and others. Amongst the two segments, the female contraceptive segment is projected to remain in the leading position during the forthcoming years. The global market growth is attributed to the availability of a variety of contraceptive devices and an increasing adoption of intrauterine devices across the globe. In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into clinics, hospital pharmacy, public channel and NGO, retail pharmacy, online channels, and others.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/contraceptive-devices-market-100062

Implementation of Population Control Policies to Propel the Market in Asia Pacific

The global contraceptive devices market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Amongst these, North America is anticipated to lead the market. It will be followed by Asia Pacific. This is mainly due to an increasing awareness regarding the reversible contraceptive measures in this region. Also, In India, and China, the governments are implementing various policies to control population which is likely to propel the contraceptives market in Asia Pacific. This in turn, is expected to rise the CAGR significantly of this region during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to hold notable share of the contraceptive devices market by the end of 2025. This will occur because of the abundant availability of contraceptive methods at reasonable rates in the region.

Detailed Table of Content:

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.Key Insights

4.1 Fertility Statistics - Key Countries, 2017

4.2 New Product Launch

4.3 Key Industry Trends

4.4 Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries

4.5 Key Technological Advancements

4.6 Recent Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions

5.Global Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings/ Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product Type

5.2.1 Male Contraceptive Devices

5.2.2 Female Contraceptive Devices

5.2.2.1 Female Condoms, Diaphragms and Sponges

5.2.2.2 Vaginal Rings

5.2.2.3 Intrauterine Devices

5.2.2.4 Sub-dermal Implants

5.2.2.5 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Technology

5.3.1 Hormonal Contraceptives

5.3.2 Barrier Contraceptives

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Hospital Pharmacy

5.4.2 Retail Pharmacy

5.4.3 Clinics

5.4.4 Online Channel

5.4.5 Public Channel and NGOs

5.4.6 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6.North America Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025

6.1. Key Findings/ Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product Type

6.2.1 Male Contraceptive Devices

6.2.2 Female Contraceptive Devices

6.2.2.1 Female Condoms, Diaphragms and Sponges

6.2.2.2 Vaginal Rings

6.2.2.3 Intrauterine Devices

6.2.2.4 Sub-dermal Implants

6.2.2.5 Others

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Technology

6.3.1 Hormonal Contraceptives

6.3.2 Barrier Contraceptives

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

6.4.1 Hospital Pharmacy

6.4.2 Retail Pharmacy

6.4.3 Clinics

6.4.4 Online Channel

6.4.5 Public Channel and NGOs

6.4.6 Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country

6.5.1 U.S.

6.5.2 Canada

7.Europe Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast 2014-2025

7.1. Key Findings/ Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product Type

7.2.1 Male Contraceptive Devices

7.2.2 Female Contraceptive Devices

7.2.2.1 Female Condoms, Diaphragms and Sponges

7.2.2.2 Vaginal Rings

7.2.2.3 Intrauterine Devices

7.2.2.4 Sub-dermal Implants

7.2.2.5 Others

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Technology

7.3.1 Hormonal Contraceptives

7.3.2 Barrier Contraceptives

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

7.4.1 Hospital Pharmacy

7.4.2 Retail Pharmacy

7.4.3 Clinics

7.4.4 Online Channel

7.4.5 Public Channel and NGOs

7.4.6 Others

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Countries/Sub regions

7.5.1 U.K.

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.3 France

7.5.4 Italy

7.5.5 Spain

7.5.6 Scandinavia

7.5.7 Rest of Europe

Continued...

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/contraceptive-devices-market-100062

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Contraceptive Devices Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Contraceptive Devices Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Contraceptive Devices Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Worth 11,725.9 Mn at 6.4% CAGR Forecast by 2025 | Fortune Business Insights

Digital Radiography Market to Reach US$ 2,978.3 Mn by 2026, FDA Clearance to Philips and Other Companies to Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Will Exhibit A CAGR of 10.1%; Launch of iPhone-Connected Blood Pressure Monitors Will Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin|Twitter|BLogs

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Contraceptive Devices Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future | Worldwide Overview by Size, Trends, Share, Segments