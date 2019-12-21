Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Cloud POS Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud POS Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud POS. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Square Inc (United States), Cegid (France), UTC RETAIL (United States), Shop Keep (United States), PAR Technology (United States), Shopify (Canada), B2B Soft (United States), Intuit (United States), Lightspeed (Canada), Oracle (United States), SalonTarget (United States), RetailOps (United States), Celerant Technology (United States), TouchSuite (United States), Clover (United States), Revel Systems (United States) and ERPLY (United States) etc.

Cloud-based point of sale refer as the systems to process and store sales data online which is opposed to locally on the own computer or on-premise server. This one is the newest trend in software of point of sale, and it is quickly growing its popularity. This system can be accessed through internet directly and it is mostly compatible with most of the POS hardware such as cash drawers, printers, etc. Cloud POS totally eliminates the need for a server and moves the traffic flow to datacentre of someone else's. The network availability is wireless, so there isn't any need to connect everything with wires. It is less expensive, and convenient because merchants can access customer data from anywhere though an Internet connection. According to AMA, the market for Cloud POS is expected to register a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Growing in the mobility and flexibility of business, Efficient management of POS terminals across the multiple locations and Improvement in the delivering services.

Key Developments in the Market:

Square, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Weebly. Square and Weebly will give sellers one cohesive solution to start or grow an omnichannel business

Square, Inc. announced the launch of Square Card, a free business debit Mastercard that helps businesses manage their cash flow by eliminating the time between making a sale and having the funds available to spend

Market Drivers

Growing in the mobility and flexibility of business

Efficient management of POS terminals across the multiple locations

Improvement in the delivering services

Market Trend

Growing in the cashless transactions in several countries

Restraints

Skepticism regarding cloud-based offerings

Opportunities

Growing demand for e-commerce transactions in retail and consumer goods applications

Challenges

Lack of standardisation and awareness

The Global Cloud POS is segmented by Application (Retail and Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare), Services (Training, Consulting, Integration, Support and Maintenance), Organisation (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Component (Solution, Services)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud POS Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud POS market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Cloud POS Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud POS

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud POS Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud POS market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Cloud POS Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cloud POS Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

