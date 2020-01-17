Boca Raton, FL - January 17, 2020 - True Green Enterprises is pleased to announce their Bamboo Recyclable/Compostable Beverage Cups and Bamboo Straws will be used by PepsiCo, the official soft drink of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday February 2, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

True Green Enterprises is a certified Women's Business Enterprise working with like-minded corporations helping them with their Sustainability Goals by utilizing eco-friendly products. Another benefit is True Green's expertise to work within corporation’s complex supply chains.

Terry Lehmann, the founder of True Green Enterprises, had this to say about the bamboo cups:

“The pink and blue colors with the tropical leaf design is the perfect theme for the Miami and South Florida area. We’re proud to be in the Super Bowl with our Bamboo Cups and Bamboo Straws. We are so happy our Tree Free Paper Products are helping keep our oceans and lands free of plastics and other harmful materials. This was the goal when I founded the company in 2007. I feel good that our products help keep Florida safe and clean.”

Since the Hard Rock Stadium is now banning plastic, True Green Enterprises’ products consisting of BPI Certified Recyclable/Compostable Bamboo Paper Cups, Bamboo Paper Straws, Napkins, Facial Tissue, Bath Tissue and Towels all comply with the no plastic ban. True Green's products are USDA Certified Bio-Based made from rapidly renewable resources.

For more information, visit the website at www.truegreenpaper.com.

