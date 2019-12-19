Butyl Rubber Market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Global “Butyl Rubber Market” research report 2020 is a professional study on the current state of Butyl Rubber Industry. The report serves key information about the industry, current situation and upcoming market condition, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The study reveals the market trends and the size of each separate segment within the market. The focused study uncovers the major aspects like drivers, restraints, on industry development patterns, scope, qualities, shortcomings, and openings.

The Global Butyl Rubber market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of over 3% with revenue USD 853.29 million” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 2.24%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION:

Tire

Medical application

Adhesives and sealants

About Butyl Rubber Market:

Butyl Rubber Market analysis considers sales from tire, medical application, adhesives and sealants, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of butyl rubber in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the tire segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand from the automotive industry will play a significant role in the tire segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global butyl rubber market report looks at factors such as growing demand for butyl rubber in APAC, increasing demand for synthetic rubber, and developments in end-user industries driving demand for butyl rubber. However, recovering nature rubber market, fluctuating raw material prices, stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the butyl rubber industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Butyl Rubber Industry:

Driver: Increasing Demand For Synthetic Rubber



Trends: Increasing Demand From Medical And Healthcare Sector



Challenges: Recovering Nature Rubber Market



Increasing demand for synthetic rubber



Synthetic rubber is generally considered as a substitute for natural rubber because of properties such as superior resistance to heat, resistance to abrasion, and slow aging effect. Owing to these characteristics, synthetic rubber finds high adoption in numerous end-user industries, such as packaging and healthcare. Moreover, the fluctuation in the prices of natural rubber is compelling consumers to increase the use of synthetic rubber. With the rise in the manufacture of cars and commercial vehicles, the demand for synthetic rubber is bound to increase which will lead to the expansion of the global butyl rubber market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand from medical and healthcare sector



Proteins present in natural rubber can cause allergic reactions, which is leading to the increasing use of butyl rubber in medical and healthcare applications. Butyl rubber is non-allergic, odorless, and does not undergo discoloration. Moreover, it also possesses several certain distinctive properties such as low tensile set properties, high resilience, and high elongation, which makes it highly suitable for use in the manufacture of products for the healthcare industry. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Global Butyl Rubber Market Are:

ARLANXEO

China Petrochemical Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Goodyear Rubber Co.

JSR Corp.

Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

PJSC SIBUR Holding

Reliance Sibur Elastomers Pvt. Ltd.

and Zhejiang Cenway New Materials Co. Ltd.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Butyl Rubber market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Butyl Rubber Market by means of region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Butyl Rubber market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of a few major players, the global butyl rubber market is concentrated. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading butyl rubber manufacturers, that include ARLANXEO, China Petrochemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Goodyear Rubber Co., JSR Corp., Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co. Ltd., PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, PJSC SIBUR Holding, Reliance Sibur Elastomers Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Cenway New Materials Co. Ltd. Also, the butyl rubber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Research Objectives of Butyl Rubber Market Report:

To analyze the Butyl Rubber consumption (Value and Volume), product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Butyl Rubber market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Butyl Rubber manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Butyl Rubber market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Butyl Rubber Market Report 2020-2024:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value Chain Analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



•Market segmentation by application



•Comparison by application



•Tire - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Medical application - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by application



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Increasing demand from medical and healthcare sector



•Growing demand from tire industry



•Rapid industrialization in emerging economies



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•ARLANXEO



•China Petrochemical Corp.



•Exxon Mobil Corp.



•Goodyear Rubber Co.



•JSR Corp.



•Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co. Ltd.



•PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim



•PJSC SIBUR Holding



•Reliance Sibur Elastomers Pvt. Ltd.



•Zhejiang Cenway New Materials Co. Ltd.



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





