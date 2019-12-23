Disposable Medical Gloves Market - Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights(TM)

The global disposable medical gloves market value is projected to touch USD 10.9 billion by 2026, registering a modest CAGR of 9.1%. One of the major drivers for this growth is the heightened risk of chronic diseases across the world. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Institute of Health Metrics Evaluation (IHME), chronic (non-communicable) diseases caused 80% of the disabilities in 2017. The WHO further predicts that chronic diseases will be responsible for 60% of the global burden of disease by 2020. Most of these diseases, such as COPD and diabetes, are a result of faulty lifestyle habits, namely, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets, and smoking. The global disposable medical gloves market stands to gain from these developments in the coming decade.

Fortune Business Insights shares interesting perspectives in its report, titled “Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Application (Surgical and Examination), By Material (Latex and Synthetic), By Category (Powdered and Powder free) End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic/Pathology Labs, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. From its current standing at USD 5.4 billion, the global disposable medical gloves market value is projected to reach USD 10.9 billion during the forecast period, as per the report. Additionally, the report provides a detailed analysis of the factors and dynamics that will shape the market till 2026.

Increasing Innovation to Propel Market Competition

The global disposable medical gloves market is set to experience intense competition as players increase their investment in innovation to gain an edge in the market. For example, Mun Global launched GloveOn Alexa, the company’s first-ever gauntlet cuff glove, in 2017. Moreover, some companies are merging with each other, such as the merger between Adenna and NuTrend in March 2019, to diversify their product offerings.

Highlights of the Report

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Disposable Medical Gloves Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

