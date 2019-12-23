NEWS »»»
Disposable Medical Gloves Market - Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights(TM)
The global disposable medical gloves market value is projected to touch USD 10.9 billion by 2026, registering a modest CAGR of 9.1%. One of the major drivers for this growth is the heightened risk of chronic diseases across the world. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Institute of Health Metrics Evaluation (IHME), chronic (non-communicable) diseases caused 80% of the disabilities in 2017. The WHO further predicts that chronic diseases will be responsible for 60% of the global burden of disease by 2020. Most of these diseases, such as COPD and diabetes, are a result of faulty lifestyle habits, namely, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets, and smoking. The global disposable medical gloves market stands to gain from these developments in the coming decade.
Request a Sample Copy of the Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/disposable-medical-gloves-market-101484
Fortune Business Insights shares interesting perspectives in its report, titled “Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Application (Surgical and Examination), By Material (Latex and Synthetic), By Category (Powdered and Powder free) End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic/Pathology Labs, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. From its current standing at USD 5.4 billion, the global disposable medical gloves market value is projected to reach USD 10.9 billion during the forecast period, as per the report. Additionally, the report provides a detailed analysis of the factors and dynamics that will shape the market till 2026.
Disposable Medical Gloves Market Segmentation
By Application
By Material
o Nitrile
o Neoprene
o Polyisoprene
By Category
By End-user
By Geography
Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)
For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/disposable-medical-gloves-market-101484
TOC-Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market
Continued...
Increasing Innovation to Propel Market Competition
The global disposable medical gloves market is set to experience intense competition as players increase their investment in innovation to gain an edge in the market. For example, Mun Global launched GloveOn Alexa, the company’s first-ever gauntlet cuff glove, in 2017. Moreover, some companies are merging with each other, such as the merger between Adenna and NuTrend in March 2019, to diversify their product offerings.
Highlights of the Report
More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]
Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Size by 2026
Dialyzer Market Size, Share, Growth and Industry Trends 2026
Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market Size and Growth 2026
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Disposable Medical Gloves Market Global Industry Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Available at Fortune Business Insights(TM)