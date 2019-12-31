New product launched by Tusker Medical promises a fix for tympanostomy with a delivery system, which is much easier to use as compared to conventional tubes.

The tympanostomy products market promises a sweet lullaby to investors as growing awareness regarding ear illnesses, increasing government participation, and rising effectiveness of products promise tremendous growth prospects. Current tympanostomy products allow children to bathe, swim, and conduct regular activities without causing any damage to their middle ear. This is significant product development from the point-of-view of parents, who are often short-handed when it comes to managing such sensitive care for children.

Among the wide range of products in the market, the tubes remain most promising, and come highly recommended by physicians. These provide effective ear medical management techniques for both parents, and physicians during home care, and hospitalization respectively. Children with chronic OME are often recommended the tube procedure, and these children without it often undergo recurrent episodes of AOM. AOM is a condition wherein fluids remain present in the middle ear with symptoms, and signs of an acute infection. Each year, over 700,000 children undergo treatment for OME. The treatment costs the country over $1.8 billion. Moreover, according to National Center for Health, over 2.5% children underwent the procedure in 2010, with tympanostomy tubes inserted in their ears.

High Awareness for Ear Health makes North America Leader

Among regions, due to rising awareness of AOM, and effectiveness of methods like tube-insertion, the North America region promises tremendous growth followed by Europe. The widespread adoption of free screenings, and continuous support for families, Europe is expected to witness high adoption of tympanostomy products in the near future. Asia Pacific, with rising disposable income, and growing access to healthcare, and a large population will likely witness the fastest CAGR in the tympanostomy products market.

Product Innovation, New Designs to establish foothold of Market Participants

The intense competition in the market landscape is also making way for new and innovative products in the tympanostomy products market. New product launched by Tusker Medical promises a fix for tympanostomy with a delivery system, which is much easier to use as compared to conventional tubes. The tube promises to cut, dilate, shield, and stabilize like effective tympanostomy products.

The growing competition in the market is also making way other innovations like designs, antimicrobial, and bio absorbable qualities. Moreover, new silicone materials are also making way for softer and more elastic tubes to drive growth of the tympanostomy products market. Some challenges like significant costs of procedures remain a hindrance to growth in some markets. However, growth in new markets will likely balance prospects with economies of scale.

The competition in the tympanostomy products landscape remains robust with several local, and global players competing to bring the best products to consumers. Additionally, technological advancements like 3D printing will also bring new quality products to the market in the near future. Key players engaging in major research and development in the tympanostomy products market are Atos Medical, Medtronic Plc., and Olympus Corporation. The tympanostomy products market report will highlight key major trends, and competitive profiles of all major players in the market.

