Passenger Car Antenna is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information. Typically an antenna consists of an arrangement of metallic conductors (elements), electrically connected (often through a transmission line) to the receiver or transmitter. An oscillating current of electrons forced through the antenna by a transmitter will create an oscillating magnetic field around the antenna elements, while the charge of the electrons also creates an oscillating electric field along the elements. These time-varying fields radiate away from the antenna into space as a moving transverse electromagnetic field wave. Conversely, during reception, the oscillating electric and magnetic fields of an incoming radio wave exert force on the electrons in the antenna elements, causing them to move back and forth, creating oscillating currents in the antenna.

The research covers the current market size of the Passenger Car Antenna market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:

Laird

Harada

Yokowa

Kathrein

Northeast Industries

Hirschmann

ASK Industries

Suzhong

Fiamm

Inzi Controls

Riof

Shenglu,

Scope Of The Report :

The classification of Passenger Car Antenna includes Fin Type, Rod Type, Screen Type and Others Type. The proportion of Fin Type in 2017 is about 47%, and the proportion of Fin Type is in increase trend from 2013 to 2017.The worldwide market for Passenger Car Antenna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 1650 million US$ in 2024, from 1550 million US$ in 2020.This report focuses on the Passenger Car Antenna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.S

Report further studies the Passenger Car Antenna market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits Passenger Car Antenna market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Fin Type

Rod Type

Screen Type

Others

Major Applications are as follows:

Sedans

SUVs

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Passenger Car Antenna in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Passenger Car Antenna Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Market Opportunities

1.4.2 Market Risk

1.4.3 Market Driving Force

2.Manufacturers Profiles

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Passenger Car Antenna Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

3.Global Passenger Car Antenna Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.1 Global Passenger Car Antenna Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.2 Global Passenger Car Antenna Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Passenger Car Antenna Manufacturer Market Share in 2020

3.3.2 Top 6 Passenger Car Antenna Manufacturer Market Share in 2020

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Passenger Car Antenna Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Passenger Car Antenna Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Passenger Car Antenna Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

4.1.2 Global Passenger Car Antenna Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

4.2 North America Passenger Car Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.3 Europe Passenger Car Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Passenger Car Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.6 South America Passenger Car Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Passenger Car Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

5 Passenger Car Antenna Market Forecast (2020-2024)

5.1 Global Passenger Car Antenna Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)

5.2 Passenger Car Antenna Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)

5.3 Passenger Car Antenna Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.3.1 Global Passenger Car Antenna Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.3.2 Global Passenger Car Antenna Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.4 Passenger Car Antenna Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

5.4.1 Global Passenger Car Antenna Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

5.4.2 Global Passenger Car Antenna Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

6.1 Sales Channel

6.1.1 Direct Marketing

6.1.2 Indirect Marketing

6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7.Research Findings and Conclusion

8.Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Data Source

Continued…..

