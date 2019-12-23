The Bolt (Fastener) Market project the value and sales volume of Bolt (Fastener) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

Global “Bolt (Fastener) Market” 2019-2024 report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of market also focuses on the major drivers, challenges, opportunities for the key players. Bolt (Fastener) Industry research report also provides granular analysis of various definitions, and classification of the industry, applications of the industry, regional analysis, opportunities, challenges and chain structure.

About Bolt (Fastener)

Bolt is a fastener consisting of a threaded pin or rod with a head at one end, designed to be inserted through holes in assembled parts and secured by a mated nut that is tightened by applying torque.

Bolt (Fastener) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Würth

KAMAX

Acument

Stanley

LISI Group

Araymond

Marmon

Infasco

Gem-Year

Nucor Fastener

Arconic (Alcoa)

CISER

Sundram Fasteners

TR Fastenings

Karamtara

Cooper and Turner

Tianbao Fastener

ATF

Ganter

Nitto Seiko

Oglaend System

XINXING FASTENERS

Penn Engineering

AFI Industries

Geographical Analysis of Bolt (Fastener) Market:

This report focuses on the Bolt (Fastener) in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Bolt (Fastener) Market Segment by Types, covers:

Half Screw Bolt

Full Screw Bolt

Bolt (Fastener) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

Other

Scope of Report:

The classification of bolts includes Half Screw Bolt, Full Screw Bolt. The proportion of Half Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 66.7%, and the proportion of Full Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 33.3%.

Bolts are application in automotive, machinery, construction, MRO and other industry. The most proportion of bolts is used in automotive, and the market share in 2016 is about 23.8% and the proportion of machinery in 2016 is about 19.5%

Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the bolts industry will be more and more popular in the future.

The worldwide market for Bolt (Fastener) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 26500 million US$ in 2024, from 24100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Bolt (Fastener) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Bolt (Fastener) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bolt (Fastener), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bolt (Fastener) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Bolt (Fastener) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Bolt (Fastener) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Bolt (Fastener) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bolt (Fastener) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of Bolt (Fastener) Market Report pages: 136

