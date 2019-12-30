Top Players in Identity and Access Management Market Market are Google, IBM, Oracle, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, CA Technologies, Okta, Hitachi ID Systems Inc., NetIQ, Courion Corporation, EMC Corporation

The rising demand for advanced security solutions in organizations is boosting the global identity and access management market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled, “Identity and access management: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019 2026”.

Browse Complete Report Details:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/identity-and-access-management-market-100373

According to the report, the market is anticipated to witness an exponential CAGR of 13.17 % and reach a value worth US$ 24,757.8 Mn by 2026 from US$ 9,526.0 Mn in 2018. An important factor boosting this market is the increasing number of cyber-crimes and the need to protect confidential data with identity and access management solutions.

Top Key Players Mentioned:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

HP Development Company L.P.

Microsoft

Oracle

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

ForgeRock

Gemalto

Avatier

Symantec

Beta Systems

CA Technologies

Centrify

Cyberark

Core Security

Crossmatch

Fischer Identity

Fortune Business Insights foretells the BFSI segment to dominate the global and maintain a stronghold through the forecast period. On the basis of segmentation by industrial verticals. This is because of the rapidly expanding banking sector and the need to provide protection to confidential data and information of the consumers. Furthermore, the health and life sciences segment, is anticipated to register the fastest growth on account of the growing need to maintain a patient’s health history for medical reference and treatment procedures in the future, which, if misplaced or swapped, may lead to medical disasters.

Get PDF Brochure:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/identity-and-access-management-market-100373

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Emerging Trends of Market Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors

Key Technological Developments

Industry SWOT Analysis Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Component Provisioning Directory Services Single Sign-On Password Management Advanced Authentication Audit, Compliance, and Governance

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Deployment Cloud On-Premises

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Organization Size Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES) Large Enterprises

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Vertical BFSI IT and Telecom Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Government Energy and Utilities Education Manufacturing Healthcare and Life Sciences Others



TOC Continued…!

Importance of Risk Management Sources to Boost Global Market

The rising number of web-based applications is anticipated to drive the global market for identity and access management market in the coming years The introduction and implementation of risk management solutions namely, audit management, policy-based solutions, risk management solutions, and others are also driving the market and is expected to continue doing so in the near future as well.

The rising demand for advanced security against data breaches will help the market grow in the near future.

However, the market may face rough waters on account of the lack of information about consumer data security and its uses, especially in the underdeveloped and developing economies. Additionally, the lack of skilled professionals may hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/identity-and-access-management-market-100373

Market to Witness Robust Growth in Asia Pacific

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global identity and access management market to be dominated by North America due to the presence of a several leading market players in the region. The rising demand from emerging nations such as India and China will boost the Asia Pacific market.

Some of the players operating in the global identity and access management market are Oracle, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Siemens AG, Gemalto, Avatier, Microsoft, ForgeRock Inc., F5 Networks, GlobalSign, Accenture PLC, NTT Communications, Beta Systems, Centrify, Siemens AG, Amazon Web Services Inc., along with others.

Related Reports:

Advent of Artificial Intelligence in Talent Acquisition Process to Boost the Global Recruitment Software Market

Speech and Voice Recognition Market Worth USD 28,335.3 Million at 19.8% CAGR Forecast by 2026

Global Video on Demand Market to Exhibit 9% CAGR, Internet Penetration to Drive the Market

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Identity and Access Management Market Analysis 2019-2026: Covering Current and Future Growth, Trend, Feasibility, Regional Outlook and Future Forecast