LPR (License plate recognition) cameras are a specialized type of video surveillance camera designed to capture numbers and letters of license plates on still or moving vehicles. These cameras are designed with built-in hardware and software that compensates for speed, weather, and headlight glare. Regular security cameras usually cannot compensate for these variables to capture a usable video that identifies license plate numbers. Infrastructural growth in emerging economies and deployment of LPR camera in security and surveillance and traffic enforcement applications are some of the key drivers of the market.

Market Drivers

Infrastructural Growth in Emerging Economies

Deployment of LPR Camera in Security and Surveillance, and Traffic Enforcement Applications

The Growing Cases of Vehicle Theft Worldwide

Market Trend

Growing AI-enabled LPR's Popularity

Restraints

Lack of Accuracy Due to Dirt, Snow, Rain, among other Factors

Opportunities

Integration of Parking Spaces with Automated Technology

The Global LPR Cameras is segmented by Type (Fixed LPR Camera, Mobile LPR Camera), Application (Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global LPR Cameras Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the LPR Cameras market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the LPR Cameras Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the LPR Cameras

Chapter 4: Presenting the LPR Cameras Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the LPR Cameras market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, LPR Cameras Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global LPR Cameras Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

