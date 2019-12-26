Orphan Drugs Market by Key Players: Bayer AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca Plc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Amgen Inc. Forecast till 2025

Orphan Drugs Market Overview:

The global orphan drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4% between 2017 and 2025 on account of widespread emergence of new cancer-related diseases. Key insights into the development of this market have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Orphan Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Therapy Area (Oncology, Blood, CNS, Endocrine, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunomodulatory), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2025”. The report comprehensively evaluates the factors that will be play an important role in the growth of the market. Orphan drugs are developed to treat extremely rare diseases such Tangier Disease, Liddle Syndrome, to name a few. They are called “orphan” because their market size is too small for the drugs to be developed on a commercial level. Since the number of people affected by rare diseases is very small, orphan drugs are developed at the request of a sponsor.

Longer Development Periods to Hinder Market Growth

According to the Tufts Centre for the Study of Drug Development, development of orphan drugs takes about 18% longer than the time taken to develop regular drugs. This means that the research involved will require more resources and therefore, orphan drugs appear commercially unattractive for pharma companies. This is a potentially limiting factor in the growth of the global orphan drugs market. Some other hindering factors include stringent regulatory procedures, severity of diseases, geography, and available knowledge of the disease.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Orphan Drugs Market Report:

Bayer AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca Plc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Amgen Inc.

Rising Cases of Cancer to Boost the Market

The global orphan drugs market stands to gain from the rising number of cancer and cancer-related diseases all over the globe. Certain cancers are extremely rare (for example, Wilms Tumour, a rare paediatric cancer) whose treatment involves the use of orphan drugs. As rare cancer types are life threatening, development of specialized orphan drugs needs to be sped up. As a result, commercial development of orphan drugs will get the required attention from pharmaceutical companies. The market size is expected to expand as a consequence.

Increasing pervasiveness of infectious diseases such as dengue and malaria will also grease the global orphan drugs market in the forecast period. Infectious diseases have the potential to compromise a patient’s immune system, thereby rendering her vulnerable to other diseases. As a result, the market is expected to see a surge in demand for immune-modulators that aid in regulating and keeping active the body’s immune system.

Key Segmentation of Orphan Drugs Market:

Orphan Drugs Market Segments by Therapy Area

Oncology

Hematology

Neurology

Endocrinology

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Immunotherapy

Orphan Drugs Market Segments by Drug Type

Biologics

Non-Biologics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Oncology Therapy Emerges as a Promising Market Segment

Growing prevalence of cancer has led oncology therapy to emerge as a dominant market segment in the global orphan drugs market. In 2017, this segment held 49.8% market share of the global orphan drugs market and is expected to grow even more till 2025. One of the main reasons for this is the increasing focus of the FDA towards the development of orphan drugs. For example, the FDA unveiled its Orphan Drug Modernization Plan in June 2017 that aims at ensuring timely response and approvals to orphan drug applications.

North America to Register Highest Growth

Increased FDA approval rate for orphan drugs along with higher spending ability will make North America the leading region in the global orphan drugs market. The region generated USD 67,136.0 million in revenue in 2017 and is expected to occupy a dominant market position till 2025.

Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to experience an impressive growth graph owing to rising cases of rare disorders and improved regulatory and legal frameworks, especially in India and China.

