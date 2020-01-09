E-Cigarette market report provides detail analysis on market size, market benefits, forthcoming developments, business opportunities & future investments.

Global “E-Cigarette Market” report is complete source of multiple strategies and deep analysis of E-Cigarette Industry. It provides vital analysis on market overview, landscape, size, share and segmentation based on product type, applications, manufacturers. E-Cigarette report also analyse drivers and challenges including growth forecast, and industry trends.

The analysts forecast the global e-cigarette market to exhibit a CAGR of 20.61% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global e-cigarette for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the e-cigarette sales volume and revenue.

E-Cigarette Market Segmentation Analysis:

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global e-cigarette market are:

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Imperial Brands Plc

Innokin Technology Co. Ltd.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

JUUL Labs Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Kanger technology Co., Ltd.

On the basis of type, the global e-cigarette market is segmented into:

- Disposable

- Rechargeable

- Modular



Based on application, the e-cigarette market is segmented into:

- Online

- Offline

Geographically, the global E-Cigarette market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional and country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Objective of the study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of global E-Cigarette market.

To classify and forecast global E-Cigarette market based on region, product, and application.

To identify drivers and challenges for global E-Cigarette market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in global E-Cigarette market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global E-Cigarette market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global E-Cigarette market.

The E-Cigarette market report is valuable in providing responses to some critical demands that are important for the business stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of E-Cigarette

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to E-Cigarette

Detailed TOC of Global E-Cigarette Market Outlook 2019-2024

1 Summary

2 List of Abbreviations

3 Scope of the Report

4 Market Research Methodology

5 Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

6 Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global E-Cigarette Market by Product 2014-2024

8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Global E-Cigarette Market by Application 2014-2024

9 Drivers and Challenges

9.1 Market Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Trends

10 E-Cigarette Market in North America

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Application

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country

11 E-Cigarette Market in Europe

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by Application

11.3 Market Segmentation by Country

12 E-Cigarette Market in Asia-Pacific

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by Application

12.3 Market Segmentation by Country

13 E-Cigarette Market in MEA

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by Application

13.3 Market Segmentation by Country

14 E-Cigarette Market in South America

14.1 Market Size and Forecast

14.2 Market Segmentation by Application

14.3 Market Segmentation by Country

15 Key Vendor Analysis

