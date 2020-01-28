New York, January 28, 2020: Microencapsulation market is likely to grow from US$ 4.77 billion in 2013 to US$ 13.0 billion in 2024, developing at a healthy CAGR of 9.7% from 2018 to 2024.

Microencapsulation market is a process of enclosing a core material with a coating material. This process is carried out at a nanoscale. Microencapsulation process imparts specific properties to food ingredients, enzymes, cells and other micrometric materials through coating. Solids, liquids, or gaseous materials can be enclosed in a micrometric wall using this process. These walls can be soft soluble films or hard which prevents the degradation of the enclosed material. Microcapsule is the product of microencapsulation, which is a tiny sphere having uniform coating around it. Microencapsulation comprises of three fundamental formations namely core material, coating material and the vehicle that is the internal phase. General coating materials are polymers, resins, waxes, proteins, and polysaccharides. Out of this ethyl cellulose, polyvinyl alcohol, gelatin and sodium alginate are most commonly used coating material.

Leading companies such as Nestle, Lipo Technologies, GAT Microencapsulation GmbH, Aveka Inc, Encapsys, Reed Pacific, Ronald T Dodge Co, Balchem Corporation, Microtek Laboratories, Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G) and others have used microencapsulation market technology for their globally manufactured and distributed products.

Pharmaceutical has the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global microencapsulation market. Active ingredient controlled release is driving the market growth for microencapsulation. Textiles are a prominent application area in the global microencapsulation market in the near future. Emerging markets like India, China and Brazil are expected to grow rapidly over the forecasted period. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global microencapsulation market followed by Latin America.

Microencapsulation: Coating small particles or droplets to give useful properties to those small capsules is a microencapsulation process.

This process is used to enclose ingredients such as drugs, pigments, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, detergents, functional foods, industrial chemicals, etc. The global microencapsulation market is segmented based on the end-user applications such as pharmaceuticals, household utilities and products, agrochemicals, food and feed applications, textiles and others including phase change material, specialty and commodity chemicals for industrial markets, etc. There is an augmenting demand for phase change materials (PCM) in the global microencapsulation market.

Market Research Engine is involved in providing research reports and company profiles in the global microencapsulation market in terms of revenue and output/volume. Market drivers, opportunities and restraints are thoroughly studied which influences the market. This study is further utilized for the overall analysis of the market. The microencapsulation market is segmented based on the global applications, geographic presence, by products and ingredients. We offer an inclusive category-specific market outlook. We provide access to a comprehensive collection of companies in the industry. The companies can strategize and execute business operations through our competitor analysis. Find the global industry analysis, market size, share, growth, and trends information in our microencapsulation profiles.

The Microencapsulation Market has been Segmented as below:

The Microencapsulation Market is segmented on the Basis of Application Type, Application Analysis, Application Areas and Geographical Analysis. By Applications Type this market is segmented on the basis of Pharmaceuticals, Household Utilities And Products, Agrochemicals, Food And Feed Applications and Others (Including PCM).

By Applications Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Phase Change Materials, Adhesives, Essential Oils, Flavors And Other Volatile Bioactives, Pesticides And Herbicides and Others. By Application Areas this market is segmented on the basis of Textiles and Others. By Geographical Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East And Africa, Latin America.

