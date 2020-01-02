Optical Transceivers Industry 2020 Global Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market.

Global “Optical Transceivers Market” research report 2020 provides deep idea into the market dynamics and overall development of industry. Optical Transceivers market focuses on the growth opportunities, which will help the Optical Transceivers market to expand operations in the existing markets. Optical Transceivers market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Optical Transceivers market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Optical Transceivers market.

About Optical Transceivers Market:

The vendors in the optical transceivers industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge broadband network capability.

Internet, enterprise augmented reality, and IoT Drive optical network adoption as the mega data centers are poised for significant growth to support trillion-dollar app markets. Global adoption of the Internet is driving rapid growth of the mega datacenter and the need for very high speed network transmission. Optical transceivers are used to upgrade telecommunications networks and launch very large mega data centers. The development of innovative products is essential to keeping and growing market share.

An optical transceiver is a single, packaged device that works as a transmitter and receiver. An optical transceiver is used in an optical network to convert electrical signals to optical signals and optical signals to electrical signals. Optical transceivers are widely deployed in optical networking for broadband. Optical transceiver manufacturers test to ensure that their optical transceivers have compliance with the defined specifications. Testing of key optical parameters: transmitter optical power and receiver sensitivity is a big deal.

Optical transceiver markets are driven by the use of broadband in every industry. Video, Internet adoption, and tablets drive demand for broadband. Markets are influenced by apps, augmented reality. IoT, the move to cloud computing and the adoption of smart phones by 9.5 billion people by 2020. Mega data centers that support online commerce, streaming video, social networking, and cloud services for every industry are expected to adopt optical transceivers as a fundamental technology. Software as a Service (SaaS) is a primary offering that will leverage optical transceivers in this mega data center.â€

High-speed serial transceivers form the backbone of networks. Communications, servers and many other electronic systems depend on high-speed serial transceivers. Global adoption of the Internet is driving rapid growth of the mega datacenter. Data centers support online commerce, streaming video, social networking, and cloud services. Software as a Service (SaaS) is a primary offering.

Leading vendors offer a broad product selection. They are positioned with innovative technology. Optical module manufacturers address the needs of all major networking equipment vendors worldwide. Leading vendors have taken a leading role in transforming the data communications and tele-communications equipment market.

The global optical transceiver market at $4.6 billion in 2015 up dramatically from $3.2 billion in 2013 is anticipated to grow to $41.1 billion by 2022 driven by the availability and cost effectiveness of 100 Gbps, and 400 Gbps devices. Next generation optical transceiver devices use less power, are less expensive, and are smarter and smaller. The adoption of widespread use of the 100 Gbps devices, followed by 400 Gbps devices and the vast increases in Internet traffic are core to helping manage change in the communications infrastructure markets.

Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:



SelectedMarket Leaders



Finisar

Broadcom

Fujitsu

Sumitomo

NEC

Emcore

Oplink Communications

Furukawa Electric

Lumentum

Oclaro

Source Photonics

NeoPhotonics

Innolight Technology

Accelink Technologies

NTT



Market Participants



3SP Group

Accelink

ACON

Agilent Technologies

Analog Devices

Innolight Technology Corporation

Luna Innovations / Advanced Photonix

Menara Networks

Molex / Oplink

Champion Optical Network Engineering, LLC (Champion ONE)

Cube Optics

Dasan Zhone Solutions

Delta

Foxconn Technology Group

MRV

Nokia

Photon-X

POLYSYS

Qorvo

Reflex Photonics

Fujitsu

Furukawa Electric Business Segments

GigPeak

Huawei

Ikanos

Rohm Semiconductor

Santecï¼Creating Optopia

Transmode

Viavi Solutions

Vitesse



Key Topics



Optical Transceiver

Augmented Reality

Internet of Things (IoT)

Network Core

DWDM

Data rates 100 Gb/s

Mega Data Center Optimized

Internet Protocol Traffic

Mobile Backhaul

Broadband Optical Sector

Purchase this Report (Price 4100 USD for single user license)

Global Optical Transceivers market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Optical Transceivers market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

