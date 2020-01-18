Bioinformatics Industry 2019 Global Market research report studies latest Bioinformatics industry aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and Bioinformatics industry scenario during the forecast period.

The “Bioinformatics Market” report 2019 delivers detailed profiles of key players with latest investigation and highlights the rising opportunities and difficulties looked by Bioinformatics market. The report examines the market status depending up on its CAGR, latest trends, market dynamics, growth rate, opportunities and forecast details. Bioinformatics market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Bioinformatics market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Bioinformatics market.

Bioinformatics Market Report Covers the Manufacturers:

Illumina Inc.

Life Technologies (Thermo Fischer Scientific)

Qiagen NV

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

ABM

Accelrys Inc.

Geneva Bioinformatics SA

Ontoforce

Data4Cure

Life Map Sciences (Biotime)

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999510

Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the global bioinformatics market include the increasing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, increasing initiatives from government and private organizations, accelerating growth of proteomics and genomics, and increasing research on molecular biology and drug discovery. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the global bioinformatics market is expected to experience a boost during the forecast period.

Bioinformatics is gaining importance, as large amounts of data generated through techniques, like nucleic acid and protein sequencing, require data management and interpretation for future researches and medical purposes. Hence, increasing demand is expected to drive the bioinformatics market during the forecast period.

The demand for differentially expressed genes, computational epigenetics, meta-analysis of microarray data, gene network, systems biology requirements, and gene-associating studies, among others, has had a major impact on the growth of the global bioinformatics market.

Thus, technical advancements, along with the advent of the NGS technology, have helped in the development of bioinformatics tools for analyzing a great amount of data. This has contributed to the growth of the global bioinformatics market.

There is also little research that has been done in the field of bioinformatics to expedite decision-making in healthcare. Within clinical or medical informatics, there is a rich history of research on systems designed to help care providers and patients (healthcare consumers) and make optimal decisions surrounding diagnosis and management.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , bioinformatics is the application of computational technology to gather, store, analyze, and integrate biological data. This data is used to procure information and is applied to gene-based drug discovery and development, protein structure studies, and the determination of the therapeutic efficacy of drugs.

Reasons for Buying Bioinformatics Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999510

Bioinformatics Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Functional market industry outline

Up and downstream industry examination

Channels and propositions believability

Market challenge by key players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Key Market Trends:



Personalized Medicine is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period



Bioinformatics is an essential component in basic research and in the development of new concepts for diagnosis and therapy, as well as in clinical practice, in which these concepts are applied to treat patients. Some of the major drivers that help in the increasing demand for bioinformatics are, growing applications of bioinformatics in drug discovery and development and growing bioinformatics support in the development of personalized medicines and clinical diagnostics.



Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period



A large number of healthcare investments in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the bioinformatics market. Furthermore, the high adoption of IoT technologies in this sector is expected to impact market growth in the region positively. Key countries, including China and India, are expected to propel the bioinformatics market in this region mainly.





Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999510

Detailed TOC of Bioinformatics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Nucleic Acid and Protein Sequencing

4.2.2 Increasing Initiatives from Governments and Private Organizations

4.2.3 Accelerating Growth of Proteomics and Genomics

4.2.4 Increasing Research on Molecular Biology and Drug Discovery

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Well-defined Standards and Common Data Formats for Integration of Data

4.3.2 Data Complexity Concerns and Lack of User-friendly Tools

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product and Services

5.1.1 Knowledge Management Tools

5.1.2 Bioinformatics Platform

5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators

5.1.2.2 Sequence Analysis Platform

5.1.2.3 Sequence Alignment Platform

5.1.2.4 Sequence Manipulation Platform

5.1.2.5 Structural and Functional Analysis Platform

5.1.2.6 Other Bioinformatics Platforms

5.1.3 Bioinformatics Services

5.1.3.1 Sequencing Services

5.1.3.2 Database and Management Services

5.1.3.3 Data Analysis

5.1.3.4 Other Bioinformatics Services

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Microbial Genome

5.2.2 Gene Engineering

5.2.3 Drug Development

5.2.4 Personalized Medicine

5.2.5 Omics

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical

5.3.2 Animal Study

5.3.3 Agriculture

5.3.4 Forensic science

5.3.5 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Illumina Inc.

6.1.2 Life Technologies (Thermo Fischer Scientific)

6.1.3 Qiagen NV

6.1.4 Agilent Technologies

6.1.5 PerkinElmer

6.1.6 ABM

6.1.7 Accelrys Inc.

6.1.8 Geneva Bioinformatics SA

6.1.9 Ontoforce

6.1.10 Data4Cure

6.1.11 Life Map Sciences (Biotime)



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-Hydraulic Motors Market 2019 Valuable Industry Status by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Industry Research.co

-Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market 2019-2024 | Industry Analysis by Growth Potential, Types, Applications, Rising Trends and Forecast to 2024 Industry Research.co

-Global Containerized Data Center Market Revenue 2019 | Remarkable Growth Factors with Industry Size and Share, New Innovations of Leading Players and Forecast till 2024

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Bioinformatics Market 2019| Global Industry Status, Overview by Industry Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Forecast to 2024 - Industry Research.co