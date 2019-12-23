POC Coagulation Testing Industry 2020 Global Market Research report 2020 covers a detailed study of the POC Coagulation Testing Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2023.

POC Coagulation Testing Market report provides accurate forecasts by 2023 and experts opinion from credible sources, and the recent RandD development in the industry is also a backbone of the POC Coagulation Testing industry report.

For the help of new participants about the opportunities in 2020 POC Coagulation Testing Market, this report offers a competitive scenario of the POC Coagulation Testing industry with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, challenges, vendor landscape analysis in Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Life Sciences, Life Sciences Tools and Services Sector and so on, is discussed in the report.

Industry researcher project The POC Coagulation Testing market was valued at USD 907.95 million and CAGR of 5.97% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the automation in POC coagulation testing products”.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the significant consumption of anticoagulant drugs.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the stringent government regulation on POC coagulation testing products.

Global POC Coagulation Testing Market: About this market

POC coagulation testing involves the use of portable and handheld coagulation testing devices that offer healthcare professionals and patients reliable and quick coagulation monitoring capabilities irrespective of their location. Technavio’s POC coagulation testing market analysis considers sales from both homecare and hospitals and clinics. Our analysis also considers the sales of POC coagulation testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the hospitals and clinics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the use of POC coagulation testing analyzers during perioperative procedures will play a significant role in the hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global POC coagulation testing market report looks at factors such as the growing adoption of POC testing devices, significant consumption of anticoagulant drugs, and rising demand for coagulation monitoring in preoperative and postoperative screening. However, high cost of POC analyzers and reagents in coagulation testing, stringent government regulation on POC coagulation testing products, and concerns related to variability in accuracy and precision may hamper the growth of the POC coagulation testing industry over the forecast period.

POC Coagulation Testing Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global POC Coagulation Testing Market: Overview

Significant consumption of anticoagulant drugs

Anticoagulant drugs, also known as blood thinners, helps to reduce the chances of atrial fibrillation-related heart strokes by about 75%. The increasing consumption of these drugs is driving the need for coagulation testing procedures to monitor blood clotting. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global POC coagulation testing market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Automation in POC coagulation testing products

The development of automated POC coagulation testing products is increasing due to surging demand for faster turnaround times, automatic data uploading, and minimal human efforts. This has helped medical practitioners to perform rapid testing with minimal intervention. The automation in POC coagulation testing products is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global POC coagulation testing market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global POC coagulation testing market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading POC coagulation testing manufacturers, that include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Also, the POC coagulation testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future POC Coagulation Testing market size.

The report splits the global POC Coagulation Testing market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The POC Coagulation Testing Market 2020 report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis of Key Players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 POC Coagulation Testing market space are-

Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

This POC Coagulation Testing market research is the result of

Quantitative analysis:-POC Coagulation TestingMarket size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, Competitive landscape. Qualitative analysis:-POC Coagulation TestingMarket drivers, Market challenges, Market trends, Five forces analysis. Primary research:- POC Coagulation Testing Industry journals and periodicals, Government bodies, Annual reports of key stakeholders. Secondary research:-POC Coagulation TestingManufacturers/Suppliers, Channel partners, Industry experts, Strategic decision-makers. Data synthesis:-Collation of data, Estimation of key figures, Analysis of derived insights. Data validation:-Triangulation with data models, Reference against proprietary, databases, Corroboration with industry experts.

Other Analyses:- Apart from The Aforementioned Information, Trade and Distribution Analysis for The Manufactured Industry, SWOT Analysis for New Projects and Feasibility Analysis for New Investment Are Included.

