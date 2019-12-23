NEWS »»»
Industry researcher project The POC Coagulation Testing market was valued at USD 907.95 million and CAGR of 5.97% during the period 2020-2023.
“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the automation in POC coagulation testing products”.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the significant consumption of anticoagulant drugs.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the stringent government regulation on POC coagulation testing products.
Global POC Coagulation Testing Market: About this market
POC coagulation testing involves the use of portable and handheld coagulation testing devices that offer healthcare professionals and patients reliable and quick coagulation monitoring capabilities irrespective of their location. Technavio’s POC coagulation testing market analysis considers sales from both homecare and hospitals and clinics. Our analysis also considers the sales of POC coagulation testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the hospitals and clinics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the use of POC coagulation testing analyzers during perioperative procedures will play a significant role in the hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global POC coagulation testing market report looks at factors such as the growing adoption of POC testing devices, significant consumption of anticoagulant drugs, and rising demand for coagulation monitoring in preoperative and postoperative screening. However, high cost of POC analyzers and reagents in coagulation testing, stringent government regulation on POC coagulation testing products, and concerns related to variability in accuracy and precision may hamper the growth of the POC coagulation testing industry over the forecast period.
The report splits the global POC Coagulation Testing market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.
Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.
