Global Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Report by ORBIS RESEARCH providing the comprehensive study of the market. Orbis Research is dedicatedly considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for estimating the growth of the market is 2020-2025. Our team is efficient in delivering potential reports for market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Enterprises started integrating communication tools such as text messaging, video conferencing, voice messaging, and mobility features to enhance their communication technology and improve collaboration. Enterprise communication is the integration of all these elements on a single platform.

A key growth driver is the need for global communications solutions.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Alcatel-Lucent

Avaya

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Genband

IBM

Microsoft

NEC

Mitel

Unify

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public

Private and Hybrid

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Consumer Goods and Retail

Education

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunication and Ites

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Enterprise Communication Infrastructure in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Communication Infrastructure are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research and development (RandD) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

