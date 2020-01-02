Global 'Automotive Fuel Cell System Market' Report helps to deliver a complete decision-making overview including definition, top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global "Automotive Fuel Cell System Market"2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Automotive Fuel Cell System market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Market Dynamics:

Eight of the world’s largest automobile manufacturers have plans to commercialize Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs) by 2025. With the recent Volkswagen emissions scandal, China has made efforts to promote fuel cell technology in automobiles. In 2015, it initiated an agenda to produce 333 fuel cell based buses and cars in the country to cut down on the conventional fuel emissions. China’s 13th five-year plan is going to have a great impact on fuel cells as it focuses on clean energy and technology.

Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share, followed closely by Europe and North America. Hydrogen market, a segment of fuel cell market, has great potential as compared to biogas, natural gas, methanol, and hydrocarbons. The automotive fuel cell market is in the midst of a revolutionary development that reduces the cost of infrastructure and other resources.

This report provides a look into the recent developments in the automotive fuel cell market and its growth prospects. Toyota’s “Mirai” is the first fuel cell vehicle to enter the commercial market.

Higher adoption in Asia-Pacific, stringent EPA and CAFÉ standards and high energy efficiency requirements serve as major drivers for the fuel cell market growth. The low density of fuel compared to gasoline, and the fact that fuel cell equipped vehicles are not completely green like pure electric vehicles are a few restraining factors for the automotive fuel cell market.

Market Segmentation:

The automotive fuel cell market is segmented by electrolyte type, vehicle type, operating temperature type and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Africa and Middle East).

Key Industry Players:

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Assumptions

2.4 Econometric Forecast Model

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Findings Of The Study

5. Market Overview And Technology Trends

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Technology Trends

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat Of Substitute Products/Services

5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Auto Financing Dependence In Major Markets Like India And China

6.2 Restraints

6.3 Opportunities

5. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Electrolyte Type

5.1 Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell

5.2 Direct Methanol Fuel Cell

5.3 Alkaline Fuel Cell

5.4 Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell

6. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Commercial Vehicles

6.2 Passenger Cars

6.3 Others

7. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Operating Temperature Type

7.1 Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell

7.2 Solid Ioxide Fuel Cell

9. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Introduction

9.1.2 The United States

9.1.3 Canada

9.1.4 Mexico

9.1.5 Others

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Introduction

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 United Kingdom

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Italy

9.2.6 Spain

9.2.7 Russia

9.2.8 Others

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 Introduction

9.3.2 China

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 India

9.3.5 Australia

9.3.6 South Korea

9.3.7 Others

9.4 Middle East And Africa

9.4.1 Introduction

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Saudi Arabia

9.4.4 South Africa

9.4.5 Others

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Introduction

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Others

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Ballard

10.2 Ceramic Fuel Cell Ltd.

10.3 Ceres

10.4 Delphi

10.5 Doosan Fuel Cell

10.6 Hydrogenics

10.7 Nedstack

10.8 Nuvera

10.9 Oorja Fuel Cell

10.10 Plug Power

10.11 SFC

10.12 Watt Fuel Cell

11. Future Outlook Of The Market

12. Disclaimer

