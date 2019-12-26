This Market Research Report Provides a comprehensive picture on "Genomics Market", from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases.

The Global Genomics Market is expected to reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 14,728.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018-2025.

Genomics market is segmented by technology, product and services, application and end user. Global genomics market, based on technology was segmented into sequencing, microarray, PCR, nucleic acid extraction and purification, and others. Global genomics market, based on the product and services was segmented into instruments/systems, consumables, and services. The genomics market, based on application was segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery and development, precision/personalized medicine, agriculture and animal research and others. The genomics market is bifurcated on basis of end user such research centers, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users.

Top Companies:

1.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Illumina Inc.

3. Eurofins

4. Qiagen

5. Agilent Technologies

6. BGI

7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

9. Danaher

10. GE Healthcare

The genomics is defined as the study of a gene and its functioning. The concept of genomics is aimed to understand the architecture of the genome which is comprised of the deoxyribo nucleic acid (DNA), ribo nucleic acid (RNA) and proteins. Genomics is meant to examine the molecular mechanisms and the interaction of genetic and environmental factors in the diseases. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the genomics market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

The report analyzes factors affecting genomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South and Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key genomics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

